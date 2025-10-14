KFSHRC and Bayer AG Explore Opportunities for Collaboration in Advanced Therapies

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Excellency Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Chief Executive Officer of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), received today, Tuesday, October 14, Mr. Stefan Oelrich, Member of the Board of Management and President of the Pharmaceuticals Division at Bayer AG, at the hospital’s headquarters in Riyadh. The visit discussed potential avenues of collaboration in medical innovation, research and development, and advanced therapies.Dr. Björn Zoëga, Chief Executive Officer of KFSHRC Riyadh, along with a number of KFSHRC leaders, attended the meeting. The visit included a discussion on future collaboration opportunities, followed by a tour of several hospital facilities to review its leading programs and initiatives in research and medical innovation.The visit explored areas of cooperation between KFSHRC and Bayer AG in biotechnology and advanced therapeutic solutions, in support of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global hub for research and medical innovation.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It has also been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to Brand Finance 2024. In addition, it was listed among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.