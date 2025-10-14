Elle Medical & Aesthetics Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with 'Harvest of Deals' Open House Event

Elle Medical & Aesthetics celebrates its one-year anniversary with a “Harvest of Deals” Open House on November 7–8, featuring exclusive event perks, giveaways, and special pricing on laser treatments and memberships. Elle Medical & Aesthetics celebrates its one-year anniversary with exclusive “Harvest of Deals” event specials, including discounted Elite Memberships and savings on aesthetic treatments and skincare. Elle Medical & Aesthetics celebrates its one-year anniversary with a “Harvest of Deals” Open House on November 7–8, featuring exclusive event perks, giveaways, and special pricing on laser treatments and memberships. Elle Medical & Aesthetics celebrates its one-year anniversary with a “Harvest of Deals” Open House on November 7–8, featuring exclusive event perks, giveaways, and special pricing on laser treatments and memberships.

We’re so grateful for the trust our patients have placed in us, and this event is our way of celebrating with them.” — Crystal Fontenot

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elle Medical & Aesthetics is excited to announce its 1-Year Anniversary Open House, celebrating a year of serving the community with cutting-edge aesthetic treatments and exceptional patient care. The two-day event , titled “Harvest of Deals,” will take place on Thursday, November 7th from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM and Friday, November 8th from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM at Elle Medical & Aesthetics.This festive open house invites both new and existing patients to celebrate the milestone with exclusive event perks, special pricing, and giveaways designed to express gratitude for their continued support.Event Highlights:🎁 Raffle Giveaway: Anyone who books a consultation and purchases a laser package during the event will automatically be entered into a raffle for a “Pick Your Treatment” voucher valued at $700.🛍️ Goodie Bag Giveaway: The first 10 consultations booked will receive a surprise goodie bag filled with premium skincare and wellness treats.👯‍♀️ Referral Bonus: Bring a friend—or refer one within 30 days after the event—and when they purchase a laser package, you’ll both receive a complimentary small area laser treatment!💫 Special Pricing: Enjoy exclusive offers on laser hair treatments, event bundles, and Elite Memberships during the open house.A Celebration of Beauty, Confidence, and Community“Our one-year anniversary marks an important milestone for us,” said Crystal Fontenot and Andre Moronning, owners of Elle Medical & Aesthetics “We’re so grateful for the trust our patients have placed in us, and this event is our way of celebrating with them, offering incredible savings, fun surprises, and a chance to learn more about the latest in aesthetic treatments.”Guests are encouraged to schedule their consultations early to secure their perks and participate in the raffle.Event Details📍 Location: Elle Medical & Aesthetics📅 Dates:November 7th: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PMNovember 8th: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM🌐 Don’t miss out — reserve your spot today! 👉 REGISTER HERE About Elle Medical and AestheticsAt Elle Medical & Aesthetics, beauty, vitality, and confidence unite through the art of self-care. The practice is dedicated to empowering patients to embrace their natural beauty and feel their absolute best—inside and out. Every treatment is performed with meticulous attention to safety and precision in an environment that upholds the highest standards of cleanliness, sterility, and patient comfort. The Elle Medical & Aesthetics team takes pride in exceeding expectations at every step, providing a truly personalized and transformative experience.Leading the practice is Crystal Fontenot, ANP-BC (@sculptedbycrystalnp), a board-certified Nurse Practitioner who has been devoted to patient care since 2008. With a diverse background in labor and delivery, internal medicine, and hormone replacement therapy, Crystal brings a holistic understanding of health and wellness to the world of aesthetic medicine. Her artistic eye and technical skill allow her to create balanced, natural-looking results that enhance each client’s unique features.Crystal’s approach to aesthetics is defined by compassion, creativity, and a lifelong commitment to learning. She has trained extensively across the U.S. and abroad, including advanced education in Norway, giving her a global perspective on modern aesthetic techniques. Known for her generosity and mentorship within the aesthetic community, Crystal lives by the empowering motto: “My only competition is myself.”At Elle Medical & Aesthetics, every patient’s journey is personal and deeply valued. The goal extends beyond achieving beautiful results—it’s about inspiring confidence, self-love, and empowerment. From the moment you step through the door, you’re welcomed into a serene space designed with your privacy, comfort, and care in mind.Discover the difference at Elle Medical & Aesthetics—where expertise, artistry, and compassion come together to help you love what you see in the mirror.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.