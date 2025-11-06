Visage Skin Clinique Introduces the Matrix® Skin Renewal Platform: A Revolutionary Approach to Skin Health

We’ve always focused on helping patients look refreshed, not overdone. The Matrix® gives us an incredible tool to restore healthy, resilient skin from within, while keeping results natural.” — Dr. Christopher Szeto, MD, FRCSC

SUDBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visage Skin Clinique is proud to announce the addition of the Candela Matrix® platform to its comprehensive suite of aesthetic services. This groundbreaking system is redefining the future of non-surgical skin renewal with science-backed technology designed to meet the evolving skin needs of patients across all ages and skin tones.More than just RF microneedling , the Matrixsystem is a complete skin renewal platform that redefines the approach to non-surgical aesthetic care. This all-in-one system is built to deliver personalized treatments across multiple skin layers, targeting tone, texture, and laxity. Its advanced, real-time impedance monitoring ensures each pulse is perfectly calibrated for consistent results. By stimulating natural collagen production and adapting to each patient's unique skin concerns, Matrixempowers Visage Skin Clinique to achieve visible, natural-looking outcomes with greater confidence in every treatment.Using three complementary technologies, the Matrixplatform allows Visage Skin Clinique to treat diverse skin concerns across all skin layers with one treatment name, The Matrix Treatment:- RF Microneedling: Stimulates collagen with precision at up to three depths in one insertion for wrinkle reduction, skin tightening, and volume restoration.- Fractional Resurfacing & Ablation: Improves texture and tone by delivering fractionated bipolar RF energy to resurface skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.- Bulk Heating: Combines infrared and bipolar RF energies to smooth superficial and deeper dermal layers without needles or downtime.Matrixtreatments address a wide variety of skin concerns in a single, efficient system—boosting patient satisfaction and practice performance.What Makes MatrixDifferent?Matrixreframes aesthetic care from a technology-centric narrative to an outcome-driven solution. It treats the most common concerns such as skin laxity, fine lines and wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone while offering benefits like:- Customized treatments for all skin tones and types- Visible results with minimal downtime- Consistent and predictable energy deliveryThe Matrixplatform offers preventive care for younger skin, restorative treatments for midlife concerns, and collagen-boosting renewal for more mature skin.Visage Skin Clinique: Dedicated to Transformative Care:Whether patients are seeking to refine skin texture, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, sculpt the jawline, or restore lost volume, MatrixTreatments provide visible, natural-looking results tailored to each individual’s unique skin journey. Visage Skin Clinique is the premier destination to begin the Matrixexperience.At Visage Skin Clinique, patients can discover how MatrixTreatments help achieve radiant, youthful-looking skin with confidence. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.visageskinclinique.com or call (705) 885-9055About Visage Skin Clinique:At Visage Skin Clinique, we believe true beauty comes from a place of confidence, integrity, and expert care. Led by Dr. Christopher Szeto - Chief of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery with deep expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive facial surgery. Our practice combines surgical precision with an artist’s eye to enhance your natural beauty in the most refined, thoughtful way.Dr. Szeto’s aesthetic journey began with a focus on helping patients not just heal, but thrive. Starting with injectables in an intimate setting, he discovered his passion for the precise artistry of facial enhancement. His dedication led the practice to expand into advanced surgical offerings, such as facelifts and blepharoplasty, and deeper transformation for patients looking for lasting results.In 2020, Kristin joined Visage Skin Clinique, bringing visionary insight into luxury care and patient experience. While Dr. Szeto masterfully handles the clinical artistry, Kristin re-imagined the environment and service model, creating an elevated, transparent, and welcoming journey for every client. Together, they form a dynamic team committed to your best self.Visage Skin CliniqueVisage Skin Clinique offers more than treatments—it offers a trusted partnership. Whether you’re seeking subtle enhancements, surgical refinement, or a full rejuvenation of your look and confidence, we are here to guide you. We honor your uniqueness, tailor our care to your goals, and deliver results that elevate not just your appearance, but how you feel.About Candela Medical:Candela is a leading global medical aesthetic device company and the maker of the Matrixskin renewal platform. With a legacy of innovation, clinical excellence, and patient-centered outcomes, Candela delivers trusted technologies that empower providers and inspire confidence in patients worldwide. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognized and effective aesthetic solutions in the industry, including the GentleMax ProPlus for hair removal and vascular treatments, Nordlys™ for skin and vascular rejuvenation, PicoWayfor tattoo and pigment removal, and Glacē™ for hydrodermabrasion. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela continues to pioneer the future of medical aesthetics by combining cutting-edge engineering with a mission to advance results, safety, and patient satisfaction across all skin types and ages.

