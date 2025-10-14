Redesign of Kurojyoka by Yuki Ijichi Wins Gold in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Redesign of Kurojyoka

Innovative Shochu Teapot Design Recognized for Excellence in Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of kitchenware design, has announced that the "Redesign of Kurojyoka" by Yuki Ijichi has been awarded the Gold A' Design Award in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. This exceptional design stands out for its innovative approach to modernizing a traditional Kagoshima ceramic earthenware teapot for shochu while maintaining its cultural significance.The Redesign of Kurojyoka holds particular relevance for the Kitchenware industry, as it demonstrates how traditional designs can be successfully adapted to suit modern lifestyles and production methods. This innovative approach aligns with current trends in the industry, which seek to combine cultural heritage with contemporary functionality and aesthetics. The design offers practical benefits for users, such as improved usability and durability, while also contributing to the preservation and promotion of Kagoshima's rich shochu culture.What sets the Redesign of Kurojyoka apart is its thoughtful balance of tradition and modernity. The design retains the essential character of the traditional Kurojyoka, which was shaped based on heating in a Japanese hearth, while introducing modifications that make it suitable for modern use. The updated shape is optimized for contemporary lifestyles, while the use of Kagoshima materials for the glaze maintains a connection to the local terroir. The result is a beautiful and functional teapot that celebrates Kagoshima's shochu culture and craftsmanship in a new context.The recognition bestowed by the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as a testament to the skill and vision of Yuki Ijichi and his team at Zero Hours Design Studio. This achievement is expected to inspire further exploration and innovation in the field of kitchenware design, particularly in the area of adapting traditional forms for contemporary use. By demonstrating the potential for such cross-temporal design solutions, the Redesign of Kurojyoka sets a new standard for culturally relevant and user-focused kitchenware.Interested parties may learn more at:About Yuki IjichiYuki Ijichi, based in Japan, works on a variety of design projects under the trade name Zero Hours Design Studio. From space design and product design to branding, graphic design, and web design, he designs across mediums to meet the challenges of his clients. At Zero Hours Design Studio, he captures the unique characteristics of his clients and matches them with their social context and needs to propose designs that solve their problems. The studio also features designs that take into account cultural context in order to create more sustainable value.About MATHERuBAOn a hilltop overlooking Sakurajima, MATHERuBA (meaning "a mingle place") is located in a place where you can enjoy the four seasons of Kagoshima. It is a place where Kagoshima's "people," "objects," and "things" are all connected. The cafe "MATHERuBA cafe" serves dishes carefully prepared with ingredients produced in Kagoshima, and original products and selected Kagoshima products. The store "MATHERuBA gift" sells traditional Kagoshima crafts and a selection of lifestyle goods and clothing from Japan and abroad. MATHERuBA, with its café and store, connects people to each other through interaction with "truly good things" and "makers," and offers time to carefully color your life in the midst of nature.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within their category. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria. These criteria include innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, cultural relevance, and market potential, among others. By meeting and exceeding these standards, Gold A' Design Award winners set new benchmarks for excellence in their respective fields, inspiring further innovation and creative solutions.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is a respected international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in kitchenware design. Organized annually since 2008, the award attracts entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a panel of expert judges, including design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics, evaluates each entry based on criteria such as functionality, aesthetics, innovation, and social impact. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants gain global recognition, showcase their creativity, and contribute to advancing the kitchenware industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that benefit society and create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://kitchenwareawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.