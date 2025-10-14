Sephos AI Joins StartX Fall 2025 Cohort to Power the Next Generation of Smart Hospitals

Stanford’s selective founder community backs Sephos’ mission to help hospitals recover lost margin elevating care through AI-driven operational intelligence

Hospitals don’t fail because they lack data—they fail because they miss patients.” — Pierre-François D’Haese, PhD

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sephos, the operational intelligence layer turning hospital data into coordinated action, today announced its selection into the Fall 2025 cohort of StartX, Stanford’s founder community supporting companies redefining medicine, AI, and sustainability.“Hospitals don’t fail because they lack data—they fail because they miss patients,” said Pierre-François D’Haese, PhD, chief executive officer, Sephos. “Hospitals have spent billions digitizing care—but documentation alone doesn’t deliver foresight. The next shift is giving that system a brain: one that turns static data into coordinated action. When hospitals miss the right patients—or spend time on the wrong ones—it touches both care and cashflow. Sephos brings that alignment back, surfacing high-value opportunities that lift both outcomes and margins. In pilots, we’re surfacing five to ten times more escalation opportunities than reactive workflows—and we do it without training on PHI or adding new dashboards. This is a structural shift in how hospitals coordinate care.”Sephos connects to existing EHR and operational systems to unify referrals, service-line workflows, and care coordination into a single actionable view. The platform flags high-value cases in real time, routes them to the right teams, and tracks closure—helping health systems retain patients, recover margin, and reduce delays without adding headcount.“StartX is widely recognized as a signal that a company has the potential to be a true market disruptor—we’re humbled by that validation,” continued D’Haese. “Its mentorship and network will help us scale faster, grounded in execution and impact”StartX supports founders building disruptive companies across medicine, artificial intelligence, and sustainability. Admitting fewer than 1% of non-Stanford applicants, the program has helped launch over 1,300 startups collectively valued at more than $120 billion.About SephosHospitals have digitized everything—yet most still fly blind. Sephos is the operational intelligence layer that gives hospitals the foresight to act on what their data already knows. By surfacing high-value patients across neurology, cardiology, oncology, and radiology, Sephos helps health systems recover margin, retain patients, and elevate care quality. Deployed directly within existing EHR ecosystems, Sephos operates under a privacy-safe, inference-only AI model, ensuring no training on PHI and full alignment with enterprise security and compliance standards. Learn more at sephos.ai or contact press@sephos.ai.About StartXStartX is a non-profit founder community for Stanford’s most accomplished entrepreneurs. Since 2010, StartX has supported 2,700+ founders across 1,300+ companies, including 3 decacorns, 20+ unicorns, and more than 165 companies valued above $100 million. Built on mentorship, collaboration, and long-term support, StartX empowers founders across sectors including medicine, AI, and energy—without taking equity or fees. Learn more at web.startx.com

