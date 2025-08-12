TwelveStone Health Partners Ranks on the 2025 Inc. 5000 for 6th Consecutive Year

TwelveStone Health Partners

Places at No. 3881 in the list of fastest growing private companies

This recognition fuels our commitment to innovate, serve, and lead with excellence in every single patient interaction.” — Shane Reeves

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. announced today that for the sixth consecutive year, TwelveStone Health Partners has ranked in the Inc 5000, coming in at No. 3881 in the list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“Our growth year over year reflects the dedication, talent, and heart of our entire team. We’re honored to be recognized among the nation’s fastest-growing companies, but more importantly, we’re proud of the positive impact we’re making in the lives of our patients, partners, and communities. This recognition fuels our commitment to innovate, serve, and lead with excellence in every single patient interaction,” said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer at TwelveStone.This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.Said Dave Carter, chief revenue officer at TwelveStone, “It is an honor to be selected by Inc. 5000 for a sixth consecutive year. Our sales team has been instrumental in creating a culture that provides unparalleled and exceptional service to our clinical clients and their patients. We are grateful to all our patrons.”For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 12 and the top 500 will appear in the fall issue of Inc. magazine.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About TwelveStone Health PartnersTwelveStone Health Partners is a faith-driven healthcare organization committed to glorifying God by delivering exceptional care experiences for patients and partners alike. Founded in 2016 by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family—building on a legacy of pharmacy innovation—TwelveStone supports patients transitioning from acute to post-acute care, and from illness to health. With a rapidly growing footprint across the Southeast, TwelveStone offers convenient, spa-like infusion centers in suburban communities, as well as in-home infusion services for patients with chronic and complex conditions. The company partners with local specialty practices to deliver care in the most supportive and accessible environments for patients and their families. To learn more, visit www.12stonehealth.com

