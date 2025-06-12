Shane Reeves of TwelveStone Health Partners to Speak at the 2025 NICA Annual Conference

Shane Reeves

MURFREESBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announced today that chief executive officer, Shane Reeves will be participating in a panel discussion at the 2025 Annual Conference of the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) to be held June 20 and June 21 at the Fountainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.The session entitled, “Exerting State Influence: Why Local Advocacy Matters for Your Business” is scheduled for June 21st, from 2:00 PM–2:50 PM ET in the Glimmer Ballroom. During the panel discussion, NICA and Infusion Access Foundation advocacy director, Kindyl Boyer, will moderate a conversation on the importance of state advocacy and how state policies can influence NICA member companies’ businesses.In addition to Reeves, the panel will also include Jessica Frasco, vice president of Federal and State Drugs & Biologics Policy at Hart Health Strategies; and Melissa Shackleton, executive director at The Elliot Lewis Center, board president of the Infusion Access Foundation and NICA Advisory Committee member and patient advocate. Together, they will offer diverse perspectives on local advocacy, highlight NICA’s state policy priorities, explain how members can engage with state officials, and underscore the importance of state-level advocacy.“In today’s healthcare landscape, advocacy is not optional—it’s essential," shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners and TN state senator. "Fighting for fair reimbursement, access to life-saving infusion therapies, and policies that protect our patients is a personal responsibility. Silence can literally cost lives which is why I’m honored to do my part by participating on the NICA panel discussing the power of advocacy."To schedule an interview or for more information on TwelveStone Health Partners, please contact Amanda Cecconi at amanda@12stonehealth.comFor more information about the 2024 NICA Annual Conference, please email events@infusioncenter.org.Click here to register for the 2025 NICA Annual Conference.For more information about NICA, please visit www.infusioncenter.org About TwelveStone Health PartnersTwelveStone Health Partners is a faith-driven healthcare organization committed to glorifying God by delivering exceptional care experiences for patients and partners alike. Founded in 2016 by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family—building on a legacy of pharmacy innovation—TwelveStone supports patients transitioning from acute to post-acute care, and from illness to health. With a rapidly growing footprint across the Southeast, TwelveStone offers convenient, spa-like infusion centers in suburban communities, as well as in-home infusion services for patients with chronic and complex conditions. The company partners with local specialty practices to deliver care in the most supportive and accessible environments for patients and their families. To learn more, visit www.12stonehealth.com

