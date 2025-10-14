NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE TO HOLD THIRD SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND IN SEATTLE THIS WEEKEND

All 12 NPL teams will compete for a share of the $100,000 prize pool and the league’s third-season championship at the Side Out Tsunami Pickleball Center

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League (NPL) presented by QC Kinetix, the preeminent Champions Pro (age 50+) pickleball league in the U.S., will hold its 2025 Championship Weekend October 16–19 in Seattle, Washington. All 12 NPL teams will compete for a share of the $100,000 prize pool and the league’s third-season championship crown.

The 2025 NPL Championship Weekend – a landmark event showcasing the growth of pickleball and the elite talents of the league’s Champions Pro (age 50+) players – will be held at the new Side Out Tsunami Pickleball Center, home of the NPL’s Seattle Tsunami. The 92,000-square-foot facility features 26 indoor courts, dedicated lounges, event spaces, and premium amenities designed to deliver a world-class pickleball experience. The venue officially opens to the public on November 1.

Championship Weekend kicks off the evening of Thursday, October 16 with a private player party, followed by Team Battles beginning at 9 a.m. local time on Friday. The event continues through Sunday, when the 2025 NPL Champions will be crowned. Tickets are $5 at the door and include a complimentary drink, souvenir, and prize entry — plus the opportunity to see some of the best pickleball competition in the world. All matches will stream live NPL’s YouTube channel, and action from Center Court, will also steam on Selkirk TV.

All 12 NPL teams will compete in Seattle, with seeding based on final regular-season standings. The top four teams — including the hometown Seattle Tsunami (No. 1 seed), Coachella Valley Scorpions (No. 2), Columbus Hotshots (No. 3), and OKC Punishers (No. 4) — will receive first-round byes. The remaining eight teams will open tournament play in the first round.

“Championship Weekend is always the highlight of our season, and this year’s event in Seattle will be a great showcase of how far the NPL has come in just three short years,” said Rod Davis, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pickleball League. “This year has been a milestone for the league in so many ways, and crowning our 2025 champions at the new Side Out Tsunami facility will be a fitting finale to an incredible season.”

Last season, the Boca Surge were crowned league champions in Cincinnati, OH, while the Indy Drivers captured the inaugural NPL Championship in Glendale, Arizona in 2023.

The 2025 NPL Championship Weekend will conclude the third season of the first and preeminent Champions Pro (age 50+) pickleball league in the world. For its third season, the NPL split its monthly event schedule into two different locations – doubling the number of events dates it conducted this season – with its teams serving as host of the events, allowing them to conduct local events to strengthen their connections to their hometown communities.

The NPL signed its first event league presenting sponsorship with QC Kinetix, the largest regenerative medicine company in North America focused on leading the change for communities in pain, which made the title of the league the National Pickleball League presented by QC Kinetix. In addition, the league signed a partnership with Selkirk Sport, a leading pickleball equipment and media brand, making Selkirk the Official Ball, Footwear, and Paddle, along with an Official Media Partner by livestreaming NPL events on its Selkirk TV app and YouTube channel.

Last month, the NPL announced an significant expansion for the 2026 season including adding three new age-specific divisions – one for players aged 40+, another for players aged 60+, and a division for 50+ players who aspire to be drafted into the league’s existing Champions Pro league – along with the launch a new Tournament Series for both professional and amateur players age 40+ launching in early 2026. Specific dates and locations will be announced shortly, but initial plans call for the Tournament series to begin in January 2026, and the four NPL divisions to begin play in May.

