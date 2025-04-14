National Pickleball League Announces Team Rosters for the 2025 Season

NPL Logo Danny Wuerffel of the Denver Iconics competing in a National Pickleball League event in 2024. Jennifer Dawson of the Kansas City Stingers at a National Pickleball League event in 2024.

12 teams finalize rosters comprised of at least 7 woman and men each for the Champion Pros (aged 50+) pro pickleball league’s 3rd season beginning on May 16

NAPLES, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League (NPL) today announced the official team rosters for the 2025 season of the Champions Pro (age 50+) professional pickleball league, following the completion of the NPL Draft.

Each of the 12 team rosters features top Champions Pros in the sport, including Hall of Famers Jennifer Dawson and Scott Moore; former top tennis professionals Jaime Oncins and Piet Aldrich; Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Danny Wuerffel; and top-ranked league co-founders Beth Bellamy and Rick Witsken.

The 2025 season will include 12 teams representing cities across the country. Each team carries a roster of at least 14 players — with an approximate split between women and men — with more than 200 Champions Pros total competing in the league this season.

For the first time, the regular-season schedule will feature event weekends in two different NPL markets simultaneously. The season kicks off May 16–18 with matches in Columbus, OH, and Los Angeles, CA. Additional events will take place in Boca Raton, FL, and Denver, CO (June); Kansas City, MO, and Houston, TX (July); Austin, TX (August); and Indianapolis, IN, and Princeton, NJ (September). The season will culminate in Seattle, WA, in October where the 2025 NPL Champions will be crowned.

Below are the official team rosters for the 2025 NPL Pickleball season:

Austin Ignite

Men:

Craig Bobo

Chip James

Scott Moore

Joseph Paraiso

Alex Simon

Dan Traxler

Scott Trevethan

Women:

Marina Anderson

Kitri Boser

Jennifer Douglas

Meredith Geiger-Walton

Jean Halahan

Aila Main

Karin Ptaszek-Kochis

Marina Anderson

Boca Surge

Men:

Brian Levine

Greg Levine

Alan Mendelson

Mircea Morariu

Peter Prodanov

Bryan Shapiro

Mark Wilder

Women:

Tracey Flynn

Maura Keenan

Suzanne Leblang

Ginny Purdy

Audra Spielberger

Taylor Taylor

Karen Urban

Coachella Valley Scorpions

Men:

Scott Burr

Keith Jain

David Katz

John Riedy

Cord Robbins

Marcin Rozpedski

Drew Slacum

Women:

Sabrina Guillebeaux

Natalie Hill

Kim Jagd

Wendy

Kara Williams

Brandi Zaslansky

Stacy Zelenski

Columbus Hotshots

Men:

Jim Bronson

Stephen Emmons

John Hedberg

Kris Heddings

Jeff McKnight

Adam Painter

Donnie Russell

Women:

Nathalie Bagby

Renee Chang

Katherine Gillis

Kimberlee Nelson

Beth Olivier

Lara Thornton

Natalija Todorovic-Shaw

Denver Iconics

Men:

Mario Boschi

Scott Fliegelman

Rich Lively

Jason Moler

Bill Muno

Chad Shane

Danny Wuerffel

Women:

Shelly Blanchard

Molly Carter

Cheryl Cartmel

Gina Cilento

Ann Corson

Janey McKenna

Rachel Oxenden

Houston Hammers

Men:

Lance Cowart

Michael Chen

Kim Forsythe

Tomer Graziani

Bernard LeBlanc

Andrew Painter

Tao Thongvanh

Kerry Yu

Women:

Amy Blumrosen

Missy Grant

Mary Beth Henthorne

Elle Novoseletsky

Jane Paulson

Aye Unnoppet

Helen Wilhelm

Indy Drivers

Men:

Greg Bennett

Chad Flynn

David Freed

David Furman

Ryan Keirns

Rich Lopez

Scott Tingley

Women:

Mary Ann Benack

Tamara Steele

Christie Domoracki

Heather Iffert

Jenny Marcos

Lila Le Rawlings

Jian Zhong

Kansas City Stingers

Men:

Philip Edwards

Kyle Gardner

David George

Daniel Gold

Scott Johnston

David Komie

Hugh Laroque

Daryl Wyatt

Women:

Leslie Bernard

Jennifer Dawson

Jennifer Gallwas

Amy Honea

Kim Kesner

Kelly Ojeda

Cristie Sharpsteen

Naples JBB United

Men:

Todd Giles

Chris Groer

Adam Kahn

Jaime Oncins

Mario Porcelli

John Sperling

Matt Troyer

Women:

Mary Helen Atkins

Kristi Dorman

Jennifer Griffin

Chris Karges

Melissa LeBlanc

Cindi Marr

Karla Mulanax

OKC Punishers

Men:

Blake Arrant

Shay Coker

Patrick Cote

Steve Dawson

John Hostetler

Mark Milner

Laurent Yung

Women:

Beth Bellamy

Mary Kelly Dakin

Candice Nelms

Anna Shirley

Amie Taylor

Tokiko Yamasato

Chris Young

Princeton Bruisers

Men:

Vinay Bahuguna

Jose Derisi

Ron Fritze

Saed Ibsais

Eric Kutzin

Paul Salmela

Chris Wilton

Women:

Connie Burnett

Sheri Courter

Cathy Grace

Jenny Merrill

Spencer Moorman

Natasha Nuerge

Robin Stenger

Seattle Tsunami Pickleball

Men:

Brian Baker

Martin Clark

Lee Harper

Eric Le

Chris (Mills) Miller

Troy Osborn

Tom Tueller

Rick Witsken

Women:

Yannet Brister

Maggie Fields

Julie Heitman

Ashley Koo

Cara Beth Lee

Natasha Linton

Andrea Olson

About National Pickleball League®

The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael Chen. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley and Princeton. National Pickleball League is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. For more information, please visit www.NPLpickleball.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Carmine N. Tiso, Tiso Communications for NPL, carmine@tisocomms.com or 917.453.4296

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.