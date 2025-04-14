National Pickleball League Announces Team Rosters for the 2025 Season
NPL Logo
12 teams finalize rosters comprised of at least 7 woman and men each for the Champion Pros (aged 50+) pro pickleball league’s 3rd season beginning on May 16
NAPLES, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League (NPL) today announced the official team rosters for the 2025 season of the Champions Pro (age 50+) professional pickleball league, following the completion of the NPL Draft.
Each of the 12 team rosters features top Champions Pros in the sport, including Hall of Famers Jennifer Dawson and Scott Moore; former top tennis professionals Jaime Oncins and Piet Aldrich; Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Danny Wuerffel; and top-ranked league co-founders Beth Bellamy and Rick Witsken.
The 2025 season will include 12 teams representing cities across the country. Each team carries a roster of at least 14 players — with an approximate split between women and men — with more than 200 Champions Pros total competing in the league this season.
For the first time, the regular-season schedule will feature event weekends in two different NPL markets simultaneously. The season kicks off May 16–18 with matches in Columbus, OH, and Los Angeles, CA. Additional events will take place in Boca Raton, FL, and Denver, CO (June); Kansas City, MO, and Houston, TX (July); Austin, TX (August); and Indianapolis, IN, and Princeton, NJ (September). The season will culminate in Seattle, WA, in October where the 2025 NPL Champions will be crowned.
Below are the official team rosters for the 2025 NPL Pickleball season:
Austin Ignite
Men:
Craig Bobo
Chip James
Scott Moore
Joseph Paraiso
Alex Simon
Dan Traxler
Scott Trevethan
Women:
Marina Anderson
Kitri Boser
Jennifer Douglas
Meredith Geiger-Walton
Jean Halahan
Aila Main
Karin Ptaszek-Kochis
Boca Surge
Men:
Brian Levine
Greg Levine
Alan Mendelson
Mircea Morariu
Peter Prodanov
Bryan Shapiro
Mark Wilder
Women:
Tracey Flynn
Maura Keenan
Suzanne Leblang
Ginny Purdy
Audra Spielberger
Taylor Taylor
Karen Urban
Coachella Valley Scorpions
Men:
Scott Burr
Keith Jain
David Katz
John Riedy
Cord Robbins
Marcin Rozpedski
Drew Slacum
Women:
Sabrina Guillebeaux
Natalie Hill
Kim Jagd
Wendy
Kara Williams
Brandi Zaslansky
Stacy Zelenski
Columbus Hotshots
Men:
Jim Bronson
Stephen Emmons
John Hedberg
Kris Heddings
Jeff McKnight
Adam Painter
Donnie Russell
Women:
Nathalie Bagby
Renee Chang
Katherine Gillis
Kimberlee Nelson
Beth Olivier
Lara Thornton
Natalija Todorovic-Shaw
Denver Iconics
Men:
Mario Boschi
Scott Fliegelman
Rich Lively
Jason Moler
Bill Muno
Chad Shane
Danny Wuerffel
Women:
Shelly Blanchard
Molly Carter
Cheryl Cartmel
Gina Cilento
Ann Corson
Janey McKenna
Rachel Oxenden
Houston Hammers
Men:
Lance Cowart
Michael Chen
Kim Forsythe
Tomer Graziani
Bernard LeBlanc
Andrew Painter
Tao Thongvanh
Kerry Yu
Women:
Amy Blumrosen
Missy Grant
Mary Beth Henthorne
Elle Novoseletsky
Jane Paulson
Aye Unnoppet
Helen Wilhelm
Indy Drivers
Men:
Greg Bennett
Chad Flynn
David Freed
David Furman
Ryan Keirns
Rich Lopez
Scott Tingley
Women:
Mary Ann Benack
Tamara Steele
Christie Domoracki
Heather Iffert
Jenny Marcos
Lila Le Rawlings
Jian Zhong
Kansas City Stingers
Men:
Philip Edwards
Kyle Gardner
David George
Daniel Gold
Scott Johnston
David Komie
Hugh Laroque
Daryl Wyatt
Women:
Leslie Bernard
Jennifer Dawson
Jennifer Gallwas
Amy Honea
Kim Kesner
Kelly Ojeda
Cristie Sharpsteen
Naples JBB United
Men:
Todd Giles
Chris Groer
Adam Kahn
Jaime Oncins
Mario Porcelli
John Sperling
Matt Troyer
Women:
Mary Helen Atkins
Kristi Dorman
Jennifer Griffin
Chris Karges
Melissa LeBlanc
Cindi Marr
Karla Mulanax
OKC Punishers
Men:
Blake Arrant
Shay Coker
Patrick Cote
Steve Dawson
John Hostetler
Mark Milner
Laurent Yung
Women:
Beth Bellamy
Mary Kelly Dakin
Candice Nelms
Anna Shirley
Amie Taylor
Tokiko Yamasato
Chris Young
Princeton Bruisers
Men:
Vinay Bahuguna
Jose Derisi
Ron Fritze
Saed Ibsais
Eric Kutzin
Paul Salmela
Chris Wilton
Women:
Connie Burnett
Sheri Courter
Cathy Grace
Jenny Merrill
Spencer Moorman
Natasha Nuerge
Robin Stenger
Seattle Tsunami Pickleball
Men:
Brian Baker
Martin Clark
Lee Harper
Eric Le
Chris (Mills) Miller
Troy Osborn
Tom Tueller
Rick Witsken
Women:
Yannet Brister
Maggie Fields
Julie Heitman
Ashley Koo
Cara Beth Lee
Natasha Linton
Andrea Olson
About National Pickleball League®
The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael Chen. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley and Princeton. National Pickleball League is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. For more information, please visit www.NPLpickleball.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, or LinkedIn.
CONTACT: Carmine N. Tiso, Tiso Communications for NPL, carmine@tisocomms.com or 917.453.4296
