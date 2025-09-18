NATIONAL PICKLEBALL LEAGUE ANNOUNCES MULTI-PRONGED EXPANSION WITH NEW AGE-SPECIFIC DIVISIONS AND TOURNAMENTS IN 2026

NPL to add new divisions for players aged 40+, 60+, and a 50+ development division plus new Tournament Series for both professional and amateur players age 40+

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League (NPL) presented by QC Kinetix, the preeminent Champions Pro (age 50+) pickleball league in the U.S., today announced that it will expand by adding three new age-specific divisions, along with a new series of tournaments that will feature both professional and amateur players, that will begin play under the NPL umbrella beginning with the 2026 season.

Along with the existing Champions Pro league for elite players aged 50 and over, the NPL will add separate divisions for players aged 40+, players aged 60+, and a development division for 50+ players who aspire to be drafted and compete in the NPL’s Champions Pro league. Each team in the new divisions will have a regular season of events before competing for their respective league Championship.

In addition, the league will also launch a new Tournament Series for both professional and amateur players age 40+ launching in early 2026. Specific dates and locations will be announced shortly, but initial plans call for tournaments to be played in January, February, March, and April to start with. Prize money will be awarded in all pro divisions.

“Our mission has always been to showcase the incredible talent, athleticism, and competitiveness of players over age 50, and we’ve seen nothing but this in our first three seasons of play,” said NPL CEO Rod Davis. “With this expansion, we’re creating more opportunities for athletes at every stage of their journey. Beginning next year, the expanded NPL will showcase the intersection of the Millennial, Gen X, and Baby Boomer markets with their passion for pickleball, health, and wellness. Not only will we provide a competitive outlet for these players, but we will also lean into this demographic’s interests with experiences and activations, along with a fun, social vibe that has defined the NPL brand since its inception.”

The NPL presented by QC Kinetix is currently in the midst of its third season in 2025. It will have its regular-season finales this month with simultaneous events in Indianapolis, IN and Atlantic City, NJ, hosted by the Indy Drivers and Princeton Bruisers, respectively, and the season will culminate next month at the Championship Weekend, in Seattle, WA from October 16-19. All 12 NPL teams will compete for a share of the $100,000 prize pool and the NPL Championship.

About National Pickleball League presented by QC Kinetix

