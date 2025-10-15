Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Market?

The market size for Finite Element Analysis (FEA) software has experienced swift expansion in the last few years. Projected growth shows an increase from $7.01 billion in 2024 to $7.81 billion in 2025 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. Factors contributing to the growth in the historic period include the budding utilization of smartphones and tablets, advancements in TV and monitor displays, increased funding in research and development, improved display quality, and a rise in consumer demand for innovation.

The market size for finite element analysis (FEA) software is anticipated to experience a significant surge in the coming years, swelling to a massive $12.38 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period is attributed to its increasing utilization in automotive displays, mass production, the popularization of foldable devices, ventures into fresh applications, and its growing favor in gaming devices. The forecast period is set to see major trends such as AR/VR wearable displays, the creation of rollable displays, improved durability of foldable devices, the integration of flexible displays in smart home appliances, and technological innovations.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Market?

The finite element analysis software market is projected to grow due to an increase in liquid fuel production. The process of liquid fuel production, which includes extraction, refining, and use of liquid substances like gasoline and diesel for energy, is made more efficient and cost-effective by using Finite Element Analysis (FEA) software. This software helps improve structural integrity, heat transfer, and fluid dynamics in liquid fuel production machinery, making processes safer and less harmful to the environment. For example, the US Energy Information Administration, a governmental organization based in the US, reported that the United Kingdom had a total liquid fuel production of 934,000 barrels per day in 2021. In 2022, crude oil production in the UK surged to 793 barrels/per day. This increased production of liquid fuel is contributing to the market growth of the finite element analysis software.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Market?

Major players in the Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG (Siemens PLM Software Inc.)

• IBM Corporation

• Dassault Systemes

• Hexagon AB

• Keysight Technologies

• Synopsys Inc.

• Autodesk Inc.

• ANSYS Inc.

• PTC Inc.

• Bently Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Industry?

Major companies involved in the finite element analysis software industry are paving the way with innovative solutions, including finite element analysis solvers. This component, essentially the heart of FEA software, is responsible for executing sophisticated calculations required to examine a model's behavior under a range of circumstances. For instance, in April 2023, U.S.-based company Altair Engineering Inc. introduced OpenRadioss. OpenRadioss, an open-source FEA software, facilitates the simulation of dynamic events such as impacts, crashes, and high-pressure loading. It primarily employs the same input format and source code as its commercial version, hence offering an effortless transition for users who are well-versed with Radioss.

What Segments Are Covered In The Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Market Report?

The finite element analysis (fea) softwaremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Software Type: Structural Analysis, Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Electromagnetic Analysis, Thermal Analysis, Multi-physics Analysis

2) By Deployment: On-premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Automotive Industry, Aerospace And Defense Industry, Electrical And Electronics Industry, Civil Engineering And Construction, Industrial Machinery, Medical Devices, Energy And Power, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Structural Analysis: Static Analysis, Dynamic Analysis, Nonlinear Analysis

2) By Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD): Incompressible Flow Analysis, Compressible Flow Analysis, Heat Transfer Analysis

3) By Electromagnetic Analysis: Static Electromagnetic Analysis, Time-Varying Electromagnetic Analysis

4) By Thermal Analysis: Steady-State Thermal Analysis, Transient Thermal Analysis

5) By Multi-Physics Analysis: Coupled Field Analysis, Fluid-Structure Interaction (FSI)

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Market?

In the Finite Element Analysis (FEA) Software Global Market Report for 2025, North America had the highest market size in 2024. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming period is Asia-Pacific. Regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

