EIN Presswire Partners With National Law Review to Help Clients Reach Broader Audiences

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire clients can now share their news on another major trusted platform, further extending the reach of their press releases. Touted as the world’s leading press release distribution platform, EIN Presswire announced a new distribution partnership with The National Law Review, a popular digital legal news and information platform.

With more than a century of publishing history, The National Law Review (NLR) has launched a dedicated section featuring press releases from EIN Presswire — creating a direct channel to a highly engaged audience of legal and business professionals.

“The National Law Review’s press release section is now a leading destination for thousands of regular press release issuers to feature their breaking developments and key announcements, reaching the NLR’s vast on-line audience and social media following,” NLR CEO Gary Chodes said.

Chodes added: “Reporters and journalists around the globe track NLR stories, alerts and posts, including our press releases. With the recent addition of dedicated newsfeeds from EIN Presswire, the NLR now provides unparalleled exposure for small and mid-sized businesses, which are often neglected by other news outlets.”

This partnership builds on EIN Presswire’s extensive network of media outlets, databases and online platforms. Press releases sent through the service already reach nearly 200 million monthly visitors, and the addition of the NLR brings even more visibility.

For clients, the integration means expanded reach to legal professionals, business leaders, and decision-makers who turn to the digital platform for trusted insights and timely news.

According to company executives, the NLR’s flagship website attracted over 7 million visitors per month in the first quarter of 2025 alone. Also, the NLR distributes nearly a million newsletters each month across 30 newsletters.

The National Law Review serves a broad audience with its breaking legal and business news coverage authored by a wide variety of experts. It is the go-to source for coverage of emerging legal and regulatory issues.

In addition to legal news, the NLR also provides substantial coverage of the business sector, including regular content from thought leaders in investment management, private equity, venture capital, family office management, AI, cybersecurity and legal-tech.

The move reflects EIN Presswire’s ongoing commitment to helping clients maximize their news exposure on trusted platforms and drive stronger returns, according to executives at Newsmatics, parent company of EIN Presswire.

“Partnering with the National Law Review strengthens our ability to deliver client press releases to the right audience, at the right time,” said Jeremy Fields, vice president of corporate development at Newsmatics. “EIN Presswire’s client base relies on trusted publications to maximize visibility and engagement, and this collaboration ensures our clients’ stories are seen in a highly credible environment.”

Meanwhile, EIN Presswire is recognized as the No. 1 press release distribution service for small and mid-sized businesses, providing widespread placements through top-tier channels like Google News and The Associated Press.

Press releases now help feed AI systems, making client news more likely to show up in search results and answer engines. “Striking this partnership with the NLR now is highly beneficial to EIN clients in this current age of AI, in which AI algorithms dictate much of what is seen by online readers,” Chodes added.

What sets EIN Presswire apart is its proprietary network of more than 3,900 curated news sites, each focused on specific topics or regions and spanning hundreds of markets.

That means press releases are distributed through Affinity Group Publishing, a network of publications owned by Newsmatics — the parent company of EIN Presswire and a leader in AI-powered news intelligence.

