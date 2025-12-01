EIN Presswire Announces 2025 Year End Special to Support Strategic Communications Planning for 2026

Organizations can secure preferential pricing on Pro+ bundles through Dec. 31

With the year end special, we are providing organizations with an opportunity to secure distribution resources that align with their 2026 communication priorities.” — Jeremy Fields

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire today announced the launch of its 2025 year end special, a limited-time promotion designed to provide organizations with cost-effective access to its press release distribution network as they plan their communications strategies for 2026.

Effective Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, new and existing customers may purchase a Pro+ bundle — ordinarily consisting of five press releases — and receive three additional releases at no additional cost. The special pricing structure reduces the cost to approximately $62.37 per release, offering brands a high-value opportunity to secure distribution capacity for the new year.

As communications channels continue to evolve, timely and consistent news distribution has become essential for organizations seeking to increase visibility across traditional media, digital platforms, and emerging AI-driven information systems.

Touted as the world’s leading press release distribution platform, EIN Presswire’s distribution infrastructure is designed to meet this need by ensuring broad, reliable placement of client announcements.

In 2025, EIN Presswire distributed approximately 192,000 press releases, underscoring the platform’s role as a trusted partner for small and mid-sized businesses, PR agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The platform’s distribution network includes Google News, The Associated Press, and U.S. affiliates of Fox, NBC, ABC, CBS, and CW, as well as The National Law Review and additional established media outlets.

“With the year end special, we are providing organizations with an opportunity to secure distribution resources that align with their 2026 communication priorities,” said Jeremy Fields, director of corporate development at Newsmatics, parent company of EIN Presswire. “This promotion reflects our commitment to supporting clients through accessible, high-impact distribution capabilities.”

EIN Presswire also includes a ChatGPT report that shows clients how their press releases are picked up, shared online and summarized by the AI chatbot.

To learn more about the special or explore EIN Presswire’s distribution solutions, visit their website here. Customers can also subscribe to the company’s Substack for insights on the evolving public relations and media landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.