EIN Presswire Integrates ChatGPT Into Distribution Reports to Track AI Impact on Press Releases

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire now includes ChatGPT results in its distribution reports, offering clients a new way to see how their press releases are picked up, shared online and summarized by the AI chatbot.

A core feature of EIN Presswire, the distribution report highlights where each release appears — across news sites, industry publications, and social media — giving users clear visibility into their reach. Adding ChatGPT results to the reports is one of the latest innovative features developed by the team at Newsmatics, the parent company of EIN Presswire and a leader in AI-powered news intelligence.

With ChatGPT results, clients get a forward-looking view of how AI is shaping the news cycle. The reports include backlinks to the original content. In today’s media environment, press releases are no longer just about reaching journalists — they also need to be visible to AI systems that can reference and reuse content.

The updated reports show where a release appears, which outlets are picking it up, and how AI platforms like ChatGPT are engaging with it. “Think of it like a report card,” said Jeremy Fields, vice president of corporate development at Newsmatics. “Except this one shows not just traditional media coverage but also how AI platforms are helping amplify your content.”

EIN Presswire’s syndication network draws more than 150 million unique visitors each month, extending the reach of client news beyond Google News, Bing, AP News and other platforms.

AI and machine learning platforms use press releases to help power search engines, digital assistants and recommendation engines. Distribution reports are available in HTML and PDF versions, with examples posted on the company’s website. Click sample distribution report on the website to view a customer’s report.

