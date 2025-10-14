Continuum GRC Announces FedRAMP Authorization and GovRAMP Compliance Software Capabilities

Your Roadmap to Risk Reduction. A.ITAM AI CyberBot Prime Continuum GRC logo

Continuum GRC's FedRAMP Authorization promotes GovRAMP Compliance

Our GovRAMP compliance software now offers seamless integration with federal systems, providing real-time insights and automated workflows that drive efficiency and mitigate risks.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Continuum GRC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum GRC , a leading provider of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced its FedRAMP Authorization and expanded capabilities for GovRAMP compliance software. This milestone positions Continuum GRC as a trusted partner for federal agencies and government contractors seeking to streamline compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks.The FedRAMP Authorization validates Continuum GRC's cloud-based platform as a secure, scalable solution for managing risk and compliance in federal environments. As a FedRAMP Authorized provider, Continuum GRC enables organizations to accelerate authorization processes, reduce audit burdens, and maintain continuous monitoring—all while adhering to the highest standards of data security and operational integrity."Securing FedRAMP Authorization for the fifth year is a testament to our commitment to delivering robust, reliable tools that empower government entities to navigate complex compliance landscapes," said Michael Peters, CEO of Continuum GRC. "Our GovRAMP compliance software now offers seamless integration with federal systems, providing real-time insights and automated workflows that drive efficiency and mitigate risks."Key enhancements in the GovRAMP compliance software include:Automated Evidence Collection: Streamlined documentation and artifact management tailored to FedRAMP and GovRAMP requirements.Continuous Control Monitoring: AI-driven assessments to ensure ongoing adherence to security baselines.Customizable Reporting: Pre-built templates for OSCAL and other federal reporting standards, reducing preparation time by up to 80%.Integration with Existing Tools: Native compatibility with tools like AWS and Microsoft Azure for hybrid environments.This announcement comes at a critical time as federal agencies ramp up digital transformation initiatives under the Trump Administration's cybersecurity priorities. With cyber threats evolving rapidly, Continuum GRC's FedRAMP Authorized status ensures customers can deploy GovRAMP compliance software with confidence, fostering innovation without compromising security.Organizations interested in exploring Continuum GRC's solutions can schedule a demo at www.continuumgrc.com About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC is a global leader in GRC technology, empowering organizations to manage risk, ensure compliance, and drive sustainable growth. Our intuitive platform serves enterprises across industries, including public sector, finance, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.continuumgrc.com

