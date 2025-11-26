AI and Automation: Driving the Next Era of Compliance

Continuum GRC logo A.ITAM AITAMBot from Continuum GRC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum GRC, Inc., a global leader in cloud-based governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced a major advancement in how organizations approach IT audit and compliance through the integration of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation.The company’s newly enhanced platform leverages generative AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation (RPA) to transform traditionally manual, time-intensive compliance processes into real-time, proactive risk management systems. These capabilities directly address the growing complexity of IT audit and compliance while dramatically reducing the resource burden of cybersecurity compliance audit obligations.“Regulatory frameworks such as FedRAMP, StateRAMP, CMMC 2.0, NIST 800-171, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and HIPAA are evolving faster than most organizations can keep up using legacy methods,” said Michael Peters, CEO of Continuum GRC. “Our AI-driven platform now automates evidence collection, control mapping, risk scoring, and remediation recommendations—turning what used to take weeks into hours.”Key advancements include:* Real-Time Continuous Monitoring – AI continuously scans environments and instantly flags control drift before it becomes a finding in a cybersecurity compliance audit.* Intelligent Evidence Mapping – Automatically correlates logs, configurations, and policies to specific framework requirements, eliminating manual spreadsheet tracking for IT audit and compliance teams.* Predictive Risk Analytics – Machine learning models forecast potential audit failures and prioritize remediation efforts based on likelihood and impact.* Automated Report Generation – Produces auditor-ready documentation, including System Security Plans (SSPs), Risk Assessment Reports, and Plans of Action & Milestones (POA&Ms) with a single click.Organizations using the updated Continuum GRC platform have reported up to an 80% reduction in time spent preparing for cybersecurity compliance audits and a significant decrease in findings during formal IT audit and compliance assessments.“As compliance becomes inseparable from cybersecurity and operational resilience, relying on manual processes is no longer sustainable,” Peters continued. “AI and automation are not just nice-to-have features—they are the new standard for achieving and maintaining authority to operate (ATO) in regulated industries.”Continuum GRC’s AI-powered modules are available immediately to all existing customers at no additional cost and are included in all new subscriptions.About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC is a cloud-native IT audit and compliance software platform that delivers FedRAMP-authorized, StateRAMP, CMMC, NIST, and global framework compliance solutions to government contractors, enterprises, and regulated industries worldwide. Trusted by hundreds of organizations, Continuum GRC simplifies the path to compliance with real-time automation and expert support.For more information visit www.continuumgrc.com or contact sales@continuumgrc.com.

