Your Trusted Partner in Compliance: Lazarus Alliance Emerges as Premier FedRAMP 3PAO for Government Contractors

Lazarus Alliance, a leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, today solidified its position as the premier FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).

Our accredited expertise turns the often-daunting FedRAMP assessment process into a streamlined pathway for innovation and growth.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Lazarus Alliance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazarus Alliance, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance firm, today solidified its position as the premier FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) for government contractors seeking rigorous, independent assessments to achieve federal cloud security authorization. With a proven track record of delivering efficient, expert-led audits and evaluations, Lazarus Alliance is empowering organizations to secure FedRAMP authorization while mitigating risks in a highly regulated digital ecosystem.As federal agencies ramp up cloud adoption under initiatives like the Federal Cloud Computing Strategy, the need for accredited 3PAO services has surged. Lazarus Alliance meets this demand head-on with comprehensive assessment capabilities, from initial readiness evaluations to in-depth security audits aligned with NIST and FISMA standards. Their methodology ensures contractors not only pass FedRAMP assessments but also build resilient systems for sustained compliance and market expansion across SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS environments."Lazarus Alliance has long championed the highest standards in federal compliance, and as a premier FedRAMP 3PAO, we're proud to serve as our clients' impartial assessor and strategic ally," said Michael Peters, CEO of Lazarus Alliance. "Our accredited expertise turns the often-daunting FedRAMP assessment process into a streamlined pathway for innovation and growth. In an era where cloud security is paramount, we're dedicated to delivering unbiased, high-velocity evaluations that safeguard national interests and unlock federal contracting potential."Key offerings from Lazarus Alliance as a FedRAMP 3PAO include:* Readiness Assessments and Business Justification Reviews: Evaluating system preparedness, forecasting costs, timelines, and required enhancements for efficient authorization planning.* Comprehensive Compliance Reviews and Gap Analyses: In-depth analysis of controls, policy verification, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing to identify and remediate high-value security gaps.* Advanced Audit and Assessment Services: Leveraging proprietary audit software and a critical path methodology for precise, accelerated evaluations with 24/7 client access.* Continuous Monitoring and Post-Authorization Support: Ongoing advisory to maintain compliance, prevent threats, and adapt to evolving regulations.This announcement follows Lazarus Alliance's successful completion of numerous FedRAMP Moderate and High baseline assessments, enabling clients to achieve authorization faster and with greater confidence. Holding A2LA ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation (certification 3822.01), the firm has reduced average assessment timelines by up to 40% through smarter auditing practices that eliminate scope creep and drive cost efficiencies.Government contractors in defense, healthcare, and financial services are increasingly relying on Lazarus Alliance for its objective, results-oriented 3PAO assessments. As the FedRAMP marketplace expands, the firm's role in validating secure cloud solutions has established it as an essential partner in fostering trusted federal ecosystems.For more information on how Lazarus Alliance can advance your FedRAMP assessment, visit https://lazarusalliance.com/services/audit-compliance/fedramp/ or contact the team directly.About Lazarus Alliance, Inc.Lazarus Alliance, Inc. is a premier cybersecurity and compliance firm, accredited as a FedRAMP 3PAO, dedicated to delivering robust risk management through audits, assessments, and advisory services. Specializing in FedRAMP, CMMC, NIST, FISMA, and ISO 27001, the firm provides actionable insights that protect data, enhance trust, and promote operational resilience. With a global presence and innovation-driven approach, Lazarus Alliance supports enterprises, government agencies, and contractors in achieving excellence in cybersecurity.

