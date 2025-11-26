Lazarus Alliance Launches Generative AI Compliance Audits for Supply Chain Risk Management

Lazarus Alliance Proactive Cyber Security services Lazarus Alliance Proactive Cyber Security services Lazarus Alliance Generative AI Compliance Audit service

Immediate Availability of Specialized Generative AI Compliance Audits

A single unexamined AI model in your supply chain can now create regulatory, reputational, and contractual risk. Our audit services close those gaps.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Lazarus Alliance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lazarus Alliance, the global leader in IT governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) services and creator of the Continuum GRC platform, today announced the immediate availability of specialized Generative AI Compliance Audits tailored specifically for supply chain risk management As organizations increasingly integrate generative AI technologies across their supply chains—from demand forecasting and inventory optimization to vendor risk scoring and contract analysis—the regulatory and contractual scrutiny of these systems has intensified. New mandates from the EU AI Act, NIST AI Risk Management Framework (AI RMF), ISO/IEC 42001, and emerging U.S. executive orders now require demonstrable evidence that generative AI models used by vendors and third parties meet rigorous safety, security, bias, and transparency standards.The Lazarus Alliance Generative AI Compliance Audit service delivers:* Comprehensive third-party AI risk assessments aligned with NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act high-risk classifications, and DoD/DFARS requirements* Automated evidence collection and continuous monitoring of generative AI systems through the Continuum GRC platform* Supply Chain AI Bill of Materials (AI BOM) validation and model-card verification* Bias, hallucination, and data-poisoning testing frameworks* FedRAMP-authorized, ISO 42001, and SOC 2, CMMC audit methodologies adapted for generative AI controls * Immediate integration with existing SCRM (Supply Chain Risk Management) programs, including CMMC 2.0, NIST 800-161, and ISO 27036“Generative AI is no longer an emerging technology—it’s embedded in the tools your suppliers use every day,” said Michael Peters, CEO of Lazarus Alliance. “A single unexamined AI model in your supply chain can now create material regulatory, reputational, and contractual risk. Our new audit service closes that gap with the same rigor we’ve brought to cybersecurity and privacy compliance for over two decades.”The service is available immediately as a standalone engagement or as part of Lazarus Alliance’s Cybervisor™ managed GRC subscription. Organizations subject to NIST 800-171/172, CMMC, EU AI Act, or SEC cybersecurity disclosure rules can achieve compliance with generative AI supply chain requirements in as little as 30 days.About Lazarus AllianceLazarus Alliance is a globally recognized leader in proactive IT governance, risk, and compliance services. Home of Continuum GRC and the Cybervisor™ managed GRC platform, the company has helped thousands of organizations achieve and maintain compliance with frameworks including FedRAMP, NIST, ISO, HIPAA/HITECH, PCI DSS, CMMC, and now the world’s leading AI governance standards.For more information about Generative AI Compliance Audits for Supply Chain Risk Management, visit www.lazarusalliance.com/gen-ai-audit or contact sales@lazarusalliance.com.

