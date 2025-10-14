Gray, Gray & Gray Named to ‘Best of the Best’ Accounting Firms

Massachusetts accounting and consulting firm ranked among the best-managed firms in the U.S. by Inside Public Accounting, a national industry publication.

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a certified public accounting, consulting, and business advisory firm based in Canton, MA, has been named “Best of the Best,” as one of the nation’s best-managed firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. Gray, Gray & Gray is one of only three firms in New England to be selected.

"We are honored to be recognized for the third time among the 'Best of the Best' accounting firms in the country," said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, the Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. "This continued recognition reinforces that our innovative 'Power of More' approach is making a real difference for our clients, our firm, and the outstanding team members who drive our success."

Inside Public Accounting’s annual “Best of the Best” list recognizes the 50 best-managed firms among every major accounting firm in the U.S. and Canada. The 2025 IPA Best of the Best were chosen based on Inside Public Accounting’s annual survey and analysis of more than 600 firms. Selection is based on the publication’s proprietary practice management scoring formula, which includes more than 35 management and operational metrics, as well as industry KPIs of excellence. Firms making the list display a superior combination of planning, strategy, and execution, as well as long-term consistency and exceptional performance.

In addition to being named “Best of the Best,” Inside Public Accounting has ranked Gray, Gray & Gray as the 135th largest accounting firm in the country in terms of growth.

About Gray, Gray & Gray:

Gray, Gray & Gray is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2025. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.