Summit Spine Continues Expansion Across Georgia and South Carolina

WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a premier multi-site minimally invasive spine platform, has announced the grand opening of its newest clinic and ambulatory surgery center (“ASC”) in Warner Robins, GA. The new location will continue Summit Spine's mission to deliver top-tier MSK solutions to a broader community. The new clinic opened to new patients on October 27, 2025, and serves customers in Cochran, Dublin, Eastman, Forsyth, Macon, Montezuma, Warner Robins, and the surrounding area.

Summit’s newest facility will provide a comprehensive array of services, including minimally invasive spine care, epidural procedures, joint injections, nerve blocks, and general pain management. Patients will also benefit from access to an expanded suite of procedural options, including those available at Summit’s ASC locations throughout the region.

The opening of the Warner Robins center marks the fifth new center Summit Spine & Joint Centers has opened in the past three months. Summit’s other recently opened locations include Dawsonville, Evans, and Fayetteville, GA, as well as Anderson, SC. Summit Spine & Joint Centers served patients across locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, earning a reputation for excellence in minimally invasive spine management and compassionate care. The company’s continued expansion across Georgia and South Carolina represents a pivotal step in Summit’s commitment to extending its reach and providing the same level of high-quality care to individuals suffering from chronic pain in the southeastern U.S.

Dr. Amit Patel, CEO and founder of Summit Spine & Joint Centers, shared his enthusiasm for the company’s recent expansion efforts. “Our mission is to offer compassionate, high-quality care supported by the latest technology and equipment. We aim to provide accurate diagnoses and effective treatments that bring lasting pain relief and a better quality of life for our patients.”

Summit Spine specializes in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck and back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain, spinal stenosis, fibromyalgia, and many other conditions, relying on state-of-the-art technology for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment. With its recent openings, Summit Spine now operates 18 ASCs and 47 clinics across four states with locations throughout Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

For more information, call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.



