International experts recognize EOlife as the new standard of care

Integrating ventilation feedback devices (VFDs) into routine resuscitation is crucial for bridging the gap between guidelines and clinical practice.” — Pr. A. Khoury and Pr. S. Hachimi-Idrissi and the RACE study group

BESANCON, FRANCE, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Archeon Medical , a pioneer in high-performance ventilation, is proud to see its long-standing vision endorsed by the global scientific community. In a recently published Expert Opinion in the European Journal of Emergency Medicine , the RACE Study Group—comprising the most influential U.S. and European researchers in cardiac arrest over the past 20 years—calls for Ventilation Feedback Devices (VFDs) to become the new standard of care in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). This powerful endorsement aligns directly with Archeon Medical’s commitment to innovation, embodied by EOlife — a cutting-edge device that delivers real-time ventilation monitoring and feedback to improve the quality of care in critical situations.GLOBAL EXPERTS ENDORSE VENTILATION FEEDBACK DEVICES TO SAVE MORE LIVESThe publication gathers leading scientists and clinicians in emergency ventilation – including Pr. Abdo Khoury (CHU Besançon), Pr. Said Hachimi-Idrissi (Gent University), Pr. Bernd Böttiger (University of Cologne); Pr. Michael R. Sayre (University of Washington); Dr. Matthew Neth (Oregon Health & Science University); Pr. Patrick Plaisance (Lariboisière hospital) ; Pr. Wilhelm Behringer (University of Vienna) ; Pr. Mohamud Daya (Oregon Health & Science University). In this Expert opinion, the authors outline the urgent need for VFDs to address persistent challenges in manual ventilation, particularly during CPR.Their message is clear: “Ventilation Feedback Devices have the potential to elevate CPR quality and significantly improve survival outcomes.”Manual ventilation using a bag-valve-mask (BVM) remains notoriously difficult to perform accurately — especially under pressure. Without feedback, caregivers are often unaware when ventilation falls outside the recommended guidelines. “Achieving proper bag-valve-mask (BVM) ventilation remains challenging, necessitating advanced tools like VFDs”.EOLIFE: TURNING EXPERT CONSENSUS INTO EVERYDAY PRACTICEThese findings echo what Archeon Medical has been advocating for years: real-time feedback is not optional — it’s essential. EOlife, Archeon Medical's Ventilation Feedback Device, was developed specifically to meet this need.With intuitive, real-time measurements of tidal volume, ventilation rate, and inspiratory time, EOlife empowers medical professionals to deliver safer, more effective care — every time."The absence of immediate feedback on ventilation parameters contributes to inconsistent adherence to guidelines. VFDs emerge as a promising solution, providing real-time measurements that enhance ventilation precision and compliance with established protocols."A PARADIGM SHIFT: VFDS AS THE NEW STANDARD OF CAREDrawing parallels with the established benefits of chest compression feedback, the experts advocate for a similar integration of VFDs into resuscitation protocols: “Recommendations for VFD use, similar to those for chest compression feedback devices, could significantly enhance adherence to best practices and improve patient outcomes.”They emphasize: “Integrating ventilation feedback devices (VFDs) into routine resuscitation is crucial for bridging the gap between guidelines and clinical practice.” Indeed, recent evidence already suggests that incorporating VFDs can potentially triple survival rates and quadruple favorable neurological outcomes. This bold statement underscores the transformative potential of VFD technology, such as Archeon Medical’s EOlife.ARCHEON MEDICAL: SHAPING THE FUTURE OF CRITICAL CAREFor years, Archeon Medical has pioneered advanced ventilation solutions, recognizing the vital need for real-time monitoring and feedback. This landmark publication in the European Journal of Emergency Medicine validates this vision."Archeon Medical's commitment to high-performance ventilation, embodied by EOlife, directly aligns with these expert recommendations." Pierre-Edouard Saillard, COO and co-founder of Archeon Medical.This scientific consensus underscores the transformative potential of VFDs like EOlife to elevate CPR quality and significantly improve patient survival, a future Archeon Medical is proud to champion."This consensus marks a significant step towards a future where VFDs, including Archeon Medical's EOlife, are an indispensable tool in every resuscitation scenario." Alban De Luca, CEO and co-founder of Archeon Medical.Already trusted by major healthcare providers such as Johns Hopkins EMS, Stanford Children’s Hospital, and Rush University Hospital, EOlife is proving its value on the front lines of emergency care. This latest scientific endorsement further reinforces the urgency for widespread adoption — and is expected to accelerate its integration among new users across the healthcare community.ReferenceKhoury, Abdo; Hachimi-Idrissi, Said; The RACE Study Group. Ventilation feedback devices in cardiopulmonary resuscitation: bridging the gap for optimal resuscitation practices. European Journal of Emergency Medicine ():10.1097/MEJ.0000000000001252, July 07, 2025. | DOI: 10.1097/MEJ.0000000000001252

