Shore Brand Media Launches Shore Brand Golf – A New Division Specializing in Golf Course & Product Marketing

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shore Brand Media , a leader in direct-to-consumer marketing and high-quality video production, is excited to announce the launch of Shore Brand Golf , a specialized division dedicated to helping golf courses and innovative golf products gain exposure they need to reach the right audience and drive sales.With over 20 years of experience in golf marketing, Shore Brand Media and its founder, Mark Solley, have played a pivotal role in bringing numerous golf products to market. The launch of Shore Brand Golf is a natural evolution, leveraging the company’s deep expertise in video production, branding, and strategic marketing specifically tailored to the golf industry.To bring this new division to life, Shore Brand Golf is collaborating with renowned golf host and industry expert Beau Rials. An avid golfer and marketing powerhouse, Rials has successfully introduced and promoted major golf products, including Medicus, Q-Link Pendant, Kick X, Tour Zee golf balls, and most recently, the Hammer Turbo Air Driver. His deep industry knowledge and engaging on-camera presence have helped shape the success of many golf brands.“Golf is more than a game—it’s a business that thrives on strong branding and effective storytelling,” said Mark Solley, founder of Shore Brand Media. “With Shore Brand Golf, we’re combining our decades of expertise in media production with Beau’s unmatched experience in golf marketing to help courses and products stand out in an increasingly competitive industry.”In addition to its new division, Shore Brand Media played a key role in the recent PGA Show launch of Clean and Hit , a revolutionary golf club cleaning tool. This innovative product is poised to make a significant impact on the industry, and Shore Brand Golf will continue to support groundbreaking golf products through compelling infomercials, social media campaigns, and immersive promotional content for both brands and golf courses.For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information on Shore Brand Golf, contact:Mark SolleyFounder, Shore Brand Golf | Shore Brand MediaMark@shorebrandmedia.com732-455-2321About Mark Solley & Shore Brand MediaShore Brand Media is a full-service video production and marketing agency with over 20 years of experience in creating high-quality content for television, digital platforms, and direct-to-consumer campaigns. Known for its work in the golf industry, the company has helped bring innovative products to market through compelling storytelling and strategic media placement. Shore Brand Media was instrumental in helping launch Clean and Hit, a groundbreaking golf club cleaning tool, at the PGA Show.About Beau RialsBeau Rials is a veteran television host and golf marketing expert who has been instrumental in launching and promoting numerous golf products. With decades of experience in direct-to-consumer advertising, his expertise has helped shape the success of multiple golf brands.

