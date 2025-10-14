Intelligent Waves and Signify Launch IllumniConn: Pioneering the Future of Secure Optical Wireless Technology in Changing Environments

IllumiConn delivers high-speed, secure communication that is immune to interception or interference and fully adaptable to any mission environment. It’s the future of secure wireless connectivity.” — Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves CEO

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves, a leader in cybersecurity and advanced communications, and Signify, the global leader in connected LED lighting, announced today the launch of IllumiConn , a newly formed joint venture set to revolutionize secure wireless communications in mission-critical environments. By combining Intelligent Waves’ networking and cybersecurity capabilities with Signify’s expertise in wireless communications, namely Light Fidelity (LiFi) for indoor, multi-user access and Free-Space Optics (FSO) for high-speed outdoor connectivity, IllumiConn offers a broad array of innovative, infrared-based solutions to government and defense agencies, enabling secure, high-speed wireless data transport in even the most challenging and contested environments. Trulifi technology: A leap forward in wireless connectivityAt the core of IllumiConn’s offerings is Trulifi, an innovative, non-RF-based optical wireless communications technology that transmits data via confined and secure optical transmission beams rather than radio waves. With speeds exceeding the Gbps speed range and ultra-low latency, Trulifi systems provide secure, real-time wireless connectivity in indoor and outdoor environments where traditional radio frequency (RF) systems face limitations or security threats.“Trulifi systems offers a breakthrough for defense and intelligence operations,” said Tony Crescenzo, President and CEO of Intelligent Waves. “IllumiConn delivers high-speed, secure communication that is immune to interception or interference and fully adaptable to mission-critical environments. It’s the future of secure wireless connectivity.”Undetectable, secure, and resilientTrulifi’s optical transmission spectrum-based systems offer clear advantages over traditional RF technology. They are immune to electromagnetic interference, invisible to the human eye, and much harder to jam, track, or intercept because their narrow beams do not pass through walls or spread out like radio signals. As a result, it is ideal for use in sensitive environments, including classified operations and contested mission zones, where security and stealth operation are paramount.“Trulifi represents a next-gen solution in wireless communications, especially for the DoD and those agencies with a national security mission,” said Craig Janus, COO of Intelligent Waves and CEO of IllumiConn. “In an era where security and reliability are non-negotiable, IllumiConn offers a unique solution to deliver high-speed, secure communication that is virtually impossible to be intercepted or jammed. It’s truly the future of mission-critical connectivity.”About IllumiConnIllumiConn is a joint venture between Intelligent Waves and Signify, created to deliver high-performance, wireless communications using optical/infrared spectrum-based technology. Its solutions are designed for mission-critical operations across defense, intelligence, and government sectors, ensuring secure, high-speed communication in environments where traditional RF communications are compromised or prohibited.About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains.About SignifySignify is the world leader in connected LED lighting, delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance energy efficiency and performance. Through its innovative technologies, Signify is shaping the future of lighting and enabling smarter, more sustainable.Media POC:Gal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein Group, Inc.(703) 385-8178gal@BorensteinGroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.