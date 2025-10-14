GBA Products Introduces GlassWalk™ Glass Paver Kits — The World’s First Structural Glass Flooring Kit

GBA Architectural Products + Services, the company behind the GlassWalk™, has launched a new innovation in architectural flooring: GlassWalk™ Glass Paver Kits

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GBA Architectural Products + Services, the company behind the GlassWalk™ brand, has launched a new innovation in architectural flooring: GlassWalk™ Glass Paver Kits—the first-ever engineered structural glass system sold in a ready-to-install kit. The kits are available online at GlassBlockSupply.com.

The new kit offers a durable, affordable solution for bringing natural light and dramatic visibility to interior and exterior spaces.

Engineered with an anodized aluminum support grid and 1" thick solid glass pavers, each kit is shipped in a torn-down configuration for easy transport and requires simple on-site assembly. The modular system provides the structural performance of a custom-built glass floor in a simplified package, making it ideal for projects where budget or timelines don’t allow for fully bespoke fabrication.

“This is the most economical engineered structural glass system in the world,” said Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA. “It’s a first-of-its-kind product that opens up new design possibilities for both commercial and residential applications.”

GlassWalk™ Glass Paver Kits can be incorporated into a wide variety of settings. Indoors, they are ideal for mezzanine overlooks, stair landings, and glass flooring installations. Designers frequently use them to channel natural light to floors below or to create striking showcases for features such as wine cellars, architectural artifacts, or collections embedded beneath the floor. Outdoors, they add a dramatic element to decks, balconies, and even pool surrounds.

Each system includes glass pavers designed for safety, transparency, and load-bearing performance. Pavers are available in two standard patterns—concentric circle or prisma—with the option to add a sandblast finish. For safety, the top surface of each paver is engineered with an integral glass ridge texture that enhances slip resistance.

Sold through The Glass Block Supply Company (GBS) at GlassBlockSupply.com, GlassWalk™ kits offer a streamlined way to achieve premium architectural effects without the need for full design and engineering services.

To learn more or place an order, visit: https://glassblocksupply.com/buy/glasswalk-glass-paver-kits/

Backgrounder

Since 1985, GBA Architectural Products + Services has been a leading provider of glass block and structural glass solutions, offering design, engineering, fabrication, and installation services for a variety of architectural applications. As part of Medina Glass Block, GBA continues to innovate in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing glass installations across North America. The company is recognized as the largest commercial installer of glass block in the country and maintains a national distribution network serving architects, engineers, designers, contractors, and builders on projects ranging from simple installations to complex landmark developments.

