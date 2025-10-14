E-typist Launches Mobile Dictation App to Streamline Legal Transcription Process

E-typist launches a mobile dictation app, helping legal professionals easily record and submit audio files for fast, accurate transcription services.

STOW, OH, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-typist, a leading legal transcription service, has launched a mobile dictation app designed to help legal professionals by efficiently recording and submitting audio recordings for transcription. The new app is available for both Android and iPhone devices.

Simplifying the Recording Process

The E-typist app allows attorneys, paralegals, and other legal professionals to record dictation directly to their smartphones and seamlessly upload files for legal transcription. The intuitive interface makes it easy -- click record using the device's voice recorder and submit audio files with just a few taps.

"We developed this app to make the transcription process as smooth and efficient as possible for our clients," said Founder & CEO of E-typist. "Legal professionals are busy, and we wanted to give them a tool that fits naturally into their workflow."

Human Expertise Enhanced by Technology

Unlike automated transcription services, E-typist combines cutting-edge AI technology with experienced human transcriptionists who are specially trained in legal terminology and formatting requirements.

"We're not just running audio through AI and calling it done," explains Ally Babcock, Operations Manager at E-typist. "Every word is reviewed, edited, and perfected by a human transcriptionist. We're using technology as a tool to assist our team in delivering better quality with faster turnaround times to our clients."

E-typist's approach—which the team describes as "editing as opposed to typing"—supports the company's proprietary ScribEditor software, emphasizing the blend of human expertise with technological assistance.

Built on Two Decades of Excellence

E-typist has built its reputation on several key differentiators:

20 Years of Experience: Two decades of proven expertise in legal transcription

U.S.-Based Team: All transcriptionists are based in the United States

Human Quality Control: Every transcript is reviewed and edited by trained professionals

Fast Turnaround: Technology-enhanced workflows deliver quick results without sacrificing accuracy

Dedicated Customer Service: Personalized support for every client

Continuous Innovation: Ongoing investment in technology and process improvements

Professional Legal Transcription and Court Transcription Services

Legal documents require precision, proper formatting, and understanding of legal terminology. E-typist's trained transcriptionists specialize in producing court-ready documents that meet the exacting standards of the legal profession.

"It takes properly trained transcribers to handle legal transcription correctly," noted Saxe. "Our team understands the nuances of legal language and formatting requirements that generic transcription services often miss."

Availability

The E-typist dictation app is now available for download on both Android and iPhone devices. The app was created specifically for use by E-Typist clients in need of legal transcription services and integrates seamlessly with E-typist's proven transcription workflow.

For more information about the E-typist app or E-typist's legal transcription services, visit e-typist.com where you can create an account for free and obtain a username and password. Registration is free and so is the app on the Google Play or the iTunes store.

Background

Founded 20 years ago, E-typist provides professional legal transcription services and medical transcription services to law firms, attorneys, and healthcare professionals across the United States. The company combines experienced human transcriptionists with advanced technology to deliver accurate, fast, and reliable transcription solutions. E-typist is dedicated to continuous innovation while maintaining the highest standards of quality, confidentiality, and customer service.

