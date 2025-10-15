Pet Cosmetics Market CAGR to be at 6.6% from 2025 to 2029 | $2.74 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Pet Cosmetics Market Worth?

The size of the pet cosmetics market has seen intense growth recently, escalating from $1.99 billion in 2024 to a projected $2.11 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth in prior years can be tied to the surge in pet owning rates, a trend toward humanizing pets, amplified understanding of pet cleanliness and grooming, and a rise in disposable income. This has resulted in boosted expenditures on pets influenced by social media and pet influencers.

The market for pet cosmetics is anticipated to experience a significant surge in its size in the coming years. It's projected to increase to $2.74 billion by 2029, experiencing an annual growth rate of 6.6%. This growth during the projection period can be linked to the continuing trend of pet ownership and anthropomorphic treatment of pets, advancements in grooming and cleanliness products for pets, a rise in demand for organic and natural pet cosmetics, enlargement of online platforms selling pet goods and escalated consciousness about pet health and wellness. Key trends in the predicted period involve high-end and specialized pet cosmetics, heightened emphasis on sustainable and ecologically-friendly products, individualization and customization of pet grooming items, the implementation of mobile pet grooming services and the amalgamation of technology in pet grooming, like smart grooming instruments and applications.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Pet Cosmetics Market?

The surge in the adoption of pets, or companion animals, is predicted to drive the rising trend of the pet cosmetics market. Companion animals, such as domestic dogs, cats, birds and other furry friends, are primarily regarded as sources of companionship and emotional support rather than for utilitarian or labour purposes. The demand for these pets is growing, fuelled by emotional, psychological, and sociological factors. People are increasingly recognizing the manifold perks of owning pets, including mental health benefits and improved lifestyle, amplifying the trend of pet adoption and their care. Pet cosmetics play an important role in enhancing and maintaining the hygiene, aesthetics, and overall wellness of these pets, ensuring their health and comfort. As an illustration, data received from the American Pet Products Association, a non-profit organization based in the US, in April 2024 shows that 86.9 million US households possessed a pet in 2023, marking a 66% pet ownership rate, a noticeable increase from the previous year's 62%. Consequently, this rise in the adoption of companion animals is fuelling the expansion of the pet cosmetics market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Pet Cosmetics Market?

Major players in the Pet Cosmetics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestlé Purina PetCare

• Mars

• Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

• Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

• Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

• Wahl Clipper Corporation

• Burt's Bees

• The Hartz Mountain Corporation

• Beaphar BV

• TropiClean Pet Products Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Pet Cosmetics Industry?

Leading firms in the pet cosmetics industry, such as OM Botanical, are increasing their focus on integrating natural and sustainably derived elements into their merchandise, including organic shampoo. This shift has been made to cater to the eco-friendly demands of customers and improve the brand's standing as a provider of morally-sound and accountable products. Organic shampoo, a nature-based cleaning solution for dogs, employs plant-derived components that tenderly nourish and calm the skin, whilst providing a thorough coat wash devoid of abrasive chemicals. In July 2023, OM Botanical, an American organization, unveiled a plant-comprised conditioning dog shampoo crafted to be mild yet efficient, cleaning pets and untangling their fur simultaneously. This product contains natural constituents like aloe and plantain leaf extract, which hydrate and alleviate itchy or sensitized skin, and also serve as deodorants to eliminate any undesired smells originating from their outdoor escapades. This focus on harnessing natural, sustainable ingredients matches with the consumer inclination towards ethical and responsible pet care products, thereby boosting OM Botanical's brand image and allure amongst eco-friendly pet guardians.

What Segments Are Covered In The Pet Cosmetics Market Report?

The pet cosmeticsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Shampoo, Conditioner, Skin Powder, Perfume, Eye Care Lotion, Moisturizing Balm

2) By Price: Low, Medium, High

3) By Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Types

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

5) By End Users: Individual Pet Owners, Professional Pet Groomers

Subsegments:

1) By Shampoo: Dog Shampoo, Cat Shampoo, Hypoallergenic Pet Shampoo, Flea and Tick Control Shampoo

2) By Conditioner: Dog Conditioner, Cat Conditioner, Leave-In Conditioner, Detangling Conditioner

3) By Skin Powder: Dry Skin Powder, Flea and Tick Powder, Deodorizing Skin Powder

4) By Perfume: Dog Perfume, Cat Perfume, Long-Lasting Fragrance Perfume

5) By Eye Care Lotion: Tear Stain Remover, Eye Cleaning Lotion, Eye Comfort Solution

6) By Moisturizing Balm: Paw Balm, Nose Balm, Skin Repair Balm, Itch Relief Balm

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Pet Cosmetics Market?

In the 2025 Pet Cosmetics Global Market Report, North America held the top spot in 2024 and is forecasted for ongoing growth. The report extensively covers a diversity of regions that include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

