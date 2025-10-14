LapSafe® Named Finalist in Two Categories at the MSP Channel Awards 2025

Experts in Smart Lockers & Charging Solutions ONARKEN® Management Software AI-Powered Smart Locker

LapSafe®, a leader in smart locker and charging solutions, has been announced as a finalist at the MSP Channel Awards 2025.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LapSafe® , a leader in smart locker and charging solutions, has been announced as a finalist in the AI & Automation Project of the Year and Vendor Channel Program of the Year categories at the MSP Channel Awards 2025 The recognition highlights the company’s continued investment in automation and artificial intelligence through its AI Smart Locker system – a solution designed to support managed service providers and IT teams by automating complex device management workflows.LapSafe’s AI Smart Locker uses machine learning to analyse device usage patterns and manage the entire lifecycle of IT assets. Features include automated fault detection, real-time tracking of devices, audit trails, and intelligent charging. These innovations aim to reduce IT team workload while improving device uptime and user access.With adoption across sectors including education, healthcare, emergency services, and corporate environments, its Smart Lockers have been deployed to help organisations:• Streamline IT operations through automation• Provide 24/7 self-service for device loan, return, and repair• Monitor device status and location in real-time• Reduce operational costs and energy consumption• Improve sustainability through intelligent power managementNow in its 25th year, LapSafecontinues to focus on sustainable and secure technology that supports smarter working environments. The company’s nomination underscores its ongoing role in developing data-driven solutions for IT support and service delivery.Winners of the MSP Channel Awards 2025 will be announced in December.sales@lapsafe.com0800 130 3456

