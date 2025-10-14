Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,161 in the last 365 days.

LapSafe® Named Finalist in Two Categories at the MSP Channel Awards 2025

LapSafe® Logo

Experts in Smart Lockers & Charging Solutions

ONARKEN® Logo

ONARKEN® Management Software

AI-Powered Smart Locker

AI-Powered Smart Locker

LapSafe®, a leader in smart locker and charging solutions, has been announced as a finalist at the MSP Channel Awards 2025.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LapSafe®, a leader in smart locker and charging solutions, has been announced as a finalist in the AI & Automation Project of the Year and Vendor Channel Program of the Year categories at the MSP Channel Awards 2025.

The recognition highlights the company’s continued investment in automation and artificial intelligence through its AI Smart Locker system – a solution designed to support managed service providers and IT teams by automating complex device management workflows.

LapSafe®’s AI Smart Locker uses machine learning to analyse device usage patterns and manage the entire lifecycle of IT assets. Features include automated fault detection, real-time tracking of devices, audit trails, and intelligent charging. These innovations aim to reduce IT team workload while improving device uptime and user access.

With adoption across sectors including education, healthcare, emergency services, and corporate environments, its Smart Lockers have been deployed to help organisations:

• Streamline IT operations through automation
• Provide 24/7 self-service for device loan, return, and repair
• Monitor device status and location in real-time
• Reduce operational costs and energy consumption
• Improve sustainability through intelligent power management

Now in its 25th year, LapSafe® continues to focus on sustainable and secure technology that supports smarter working environments. The company’s nomination underscores its ongoing role in developing data-driven solutions for IT support and service delivery.

Winners of the MSP Channel Awards 2025 will be announced in December.

www.lapsafe.com
sales@lapsafe.com
0800 130 3456

Denise Crouch
LapSafe
+44 1787 226166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LapSafe® Named Finalist in Two Categories at the MSP Channel Awards 2025

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more