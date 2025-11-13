LapSafe® Celebrates Multiple Award Nominations

Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Charging Solutions Smart Locker Management Platform Diplomat Pro Smart Locker

UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LapSafe® , the UK’s leading provider of smart lockers and intelligent charging solutions , is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for several prestigious industry awards, including the Bett Awards 2026, Education Today Awards 2025, and the MSP Awards 2025.For more than 25 years, LapSafehas partnered with educational institutions across the UK. Today, its smart charging lockers and device management solutions are trusted by nearly all UK universities, almost half of all colleges, and thousands of schools, ensuring devices are secure, charged, and ready to use whenever required.Now, having been nominated for several prestigious awards, highlights the company’s continued commitment to supporting the education sector with safe, efficient, and future-focused technology solutions. From intelligent device charging and secure storage to fully automated self-service device loans, LapSafeproducts are designed to simplify day-to-day operations and enhance the learning environment across schools, colleges, and universities.LapSafehas been recognised in the following categories:• Education Today Awards: Best Supplier of ICT Equipment (Physical Products)• MSP Awards: AI & Automation Project of the Year• Bett Awards: Ahead by Bett – Further and Higher Education Technology Award“We’re truly honoured to be recognised,” said Denise Crouch, Marketing Director at LapSafe. “These nominations acknowledge the dedication and passion of our team, and reinforce our long-standing mission to support educators with dependable, sustainable, and innovative solutions. We are extremely grateful to everyone who voted for us.”The winners of the Education Today Awards and MSP Awards will be announced in December, with the Bett Awards winners revealed in January.For more information, please visit: www.lapsafe.com Email: sales@lapsafe.com | Tel: 0800 130 3456

