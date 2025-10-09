LapSafe® Announced as Finalist in the Education Today Awards 2025

Diplomat Pro Smart Locker Industry-leading experts in Smart Lockers and Storage and Charging Solutions Cloud-based management software, ONARKEN®, combines all software services in one centrally managed suite of applications. An innovative solution with highly customisable features.

LapSafe® is proud to be named a finalist in the Education Today Awards 2025, in the category ‘Best Supplier of ICT Equipment (Physical Products)’.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now in their fourth year, the Education Today Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the education sector. Finalists are nominated by readers of Education Today magazine and its online community, making this recognition particularly meaningful.Being shortlisted is a reflection of the ongoing efforts of our entire team and our commitment to helping educators deliver safe, efficient, and future-ready learning environments. From intelligent device charging to secure storage and self-service device loans, our solutions are designed to simplify day-to-day operations and enhance the learning experience.“We’re truly honoured to be recognised,” said Denise Crouch, Head of Marketing at LapSafe. “This nomination acknowledges the hard work and passion of our team, and our long-standing mission to support the education sector with dependable, sustainable, and innovative solutions. We are extremely grateful to everyone who voted for us.”For over 25 years, LapSafehas worked in partnership with schools, colleges, and universities across the UK. Our smart lockers, charging solutions, and automation tools are trusted by nearly all of UK universities, almost half of all colleges, and thousands of schools to keep devices secure, charged, and readily available when needed.The winners will be revealed at the Education Today Awards ceremony on 5th December 2025, and we’d like to thank everyone who nominated us and continues to support our work.

