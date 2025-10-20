Glycol Ethers Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Glycol Ethers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glycol Ethers Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the glycol ethers market has seen substantial growth. This market size is predicted to rise from $7.89 billion in 2024 to $8.42 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors such as the paint and coating industry, the printing industry, the cleaning and household products sector, industrial manufacturing, and technological advances in the chemical industry have contributed to the growth experienced in the historic period.

In the coming years, the market size of glycol ethers is projected to experience robust growth, eventually reaching $11.98 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth over the forecast period may be due to factors such as green cleaning products, production of electronics and semiconductors, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, renewable feedstock, and research and development. The forecast period is expected to observe some major trends such as the use of low-voc paints and coatings, development of digital printing technologies, exploration of renewable feedstock, safety and health regulations, and aerospace coatings.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Glycol Ethers Market?

The expansion of the personal care and cosmetics industry is anticipated to fuel the growth of the glycol ether market in the future. The production of beauty-related and cosmetic items forms the core of this industry. Glycol ethers are predominantly utilized in a variety of personal and cosmetics goods such as hair care, cleanliness, skincare, bath products among others. For example, Exploding Topics, a web publication site based in the US, projects that the revenue of the beauty industry will surpass $120 billion by the year 2025. Hence, the growth surge in the personal care and cosmetic sectors propels the glycol ether market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Glycol Ethers Market?

Major players in the Glycol Ethers include:

• Dow Chemical Company

• HanNong Chemicals Inc.

• BASF SE

• INEOS Group Ltd.

• India Glycols Limited

• Solvay SA

• Shell plc

• Jiangsu Yida Chemical Co. Ltd.

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

• Huntsman International LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Glycol Ethers Market In The Future?

An emerging trend in the glycol ether market is the establishment of strategic partnerships. To bolster their market position, major players in the glycol ether industry are seeking out strategic alliances. For example, in March 2022, the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco), moved to strengthen its Asia presence via its subsidiary, Saudi Aramco Asia Company Limited (SAAC). This is evident in their collaboration with China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, a prominent energy and chemical company based in China. This move not only fortifies the long-standing relationship with Sinopec, but also boosts their presence in Asia.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Glycol Ethers Market Growth

The glycol ethersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: E-Series, P-Series

2) By Application: Solvent, Anti-icing, Hydraulic and Brake Fluid, Chemical Intermediates

3) By End User: Paints and Coatings, Printing, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Adhesives, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By E-Series: Ethylene Glycol Ether Acetates, Ethylene Glycol Ethers

2) By P-Series: Propylene Glycol Ether Acetates, Propylene Glycol Ethers

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Glycol Ethers Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest market share in the glycol ether industry. However, the market is predicted to expand most rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The glycol ethers market report captures data from several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

