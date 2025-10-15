Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Advanced Metering Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift surge in the size of the advanced metering infrastructure market. The projected growth shows an increase from $19.07 billion in 2024 to $22.1 billion in 2025, registering an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The acceleration in growth during this historical time frame owes to several factors including accelerated urbanization, rising demand for energy, regulatory impositions for energy efficiency, its application in emissions reduction, and improved operational performance for utility firms.

In the forthcoming years, the advanced metering infrastructure market is projected to experience a significant upsurge, reaching a worth of $38.89 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The elevated growth in the predicted period might be due to a surge in interest for smart electric meters, augmented demand for electricity, regulatory transformations by authorities, minimization of power loss, and making real-time energy consumption data available for consumers. Notable trends to keep an eye on during the forecast duration include the implementation of advanced metering infrastructure solutions from end to end, a shift towards renewable energy sources, transitioning from Automated Meter Reading (AMR) to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) to enhance operational efficiencies, the integration of intelligent grid technologies, and adopting prepayment solutions.

Download a free sample of the advanced metering infrastructure market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14834&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

As nations continue to urbanize, the demand for power within these areas is predicted to boost the growth of the advanced metering infrastructure market. This increasing need for energy resources corresponds to the swell in people transitioning from rural regions to urban locales. The drive behind this power demand in growing urban areas is attributed to urbanization, industrialization, infrastructure expansion, and government-led initiatives. The role of advanced metering infrastructure becomes vital in managing the soaring power demand, as it encourages energy efficiency, diminishes peak power demand, and improves the electricity grid's overall reliability and sustainability. By providing greater insights into energy consumption trends, AMI enables electricity providers to gather accurate energy usage data, automate meter readings, and obtain broader data. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported in 2022 that global energy investment is projected to increase by over 8% in 2022 compared to 2021, reaching a total of $2.4 trillion. Consequently, the rising power demand in urbanizing nations is fueling the growth of the advanced metering infrastructure market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

Major players in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hitachi Energy Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Alstom SA

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

Leading firms in the advanced metering infrastructure arena are pioneering inventive products endowed with superior features including strong data encryption and remote administration abilities, to secure a winning position in the market. These features are crucial elements of advanced metering infrastructure mechanisms, offering protection from cyber risks, ensuring they meet regulatory norms, and facilitating effectual remote tasks and upkeep. As an illustration, in May 2023, the American multinational corporation, Honeywell International Inc., unveiled its Next Generation Cellular Module (NXCM). This disruptive technology, applicable to Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), adapts conventional gas and water meters into intelligent meters, dispensing with the need for supplementary infrastructure. It offers a wireless connectivity option for meters through pre-existing public cellular networks, amplifying monitoring, safety and analytical competencies for utility providers and their clients. The device aims to update meter networks, all while curtailing costs and creating an intelligent network without needing to replace the existing one. NXCM caters to the needs of utility providers of all sizes, employing advanced authentication methods and AES-128 encryption for secure data communication, thus helping utilities abide by metering and data management regulatory norms.

How Is The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmented?

The advanced metering infrastructuremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Solution, Services

2) By Meter Type: Water Meter, Electricity Meter, Gas Meter, Heat Meter

3) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software

2) By Services: Installation And Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services

View the full advanced metering infrastructure market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-metering-infrastructure-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the advanced metering infrastructure market and is anticipated to be the area with the most significant rate of growth. The regions discussed in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 include the aforementioned Asia-Pacific, along with Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-metering-infrastructure-global-market-report

Advanced Orthopedic Technologies Implants And Regenerative Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-orthopedic-technologies-implants-and-regenerative-products-global-market-report

Advanced Packaging Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-packaging-technologies-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.