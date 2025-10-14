Evfarmer Announces Official Expansion into the Liberian Market, Accelerating Its Agricultural Finance Strategy in Africa

Support agriculture with Evfarmer Evfarmer Capital Limited

Evfarmer officially enters the Liberian market, advancing its vision to drive digital agriculture and sustainable growth across Africa.

CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evfarmer Capital Limited (“Evfarmer”) has officially announced the expansion of its operations into the Liberian market. This move marks another significant step forward in the company’s strategic development within Africa’s agricultural finance sector and further strengthens its leadership position in global agricultural finance and management services.Currently, Evfarmer is experiencing strong growth across Europe and North America and has successfully established a presence in two key African markets—Sierra Leone and Liberia. Through its innovative “Pocket Farm” model, Evfarmer has created a secure, efficient, and transparent platform that connects global agricultural projects with Pocket Farm owners, enabling more individuals to easily participate in and share the long-term returns generated by high-quality agricultural ventures worldwide.An Evfarmer spokesperson stated, “Africa is one of the richest regions in the world in terms of agricultural resources and holds immense development potential. Evfarmer will continue to increase its investment in African markets, leveraging digital and financial innovation to drive local agricultural economic growth and help more families achieve stable income and sustainable prosperity.”Looking ahead, Evfarmer plans to expand across the entire African continent within the next five years, driving the modernization of African agriculture and contributing to the sustainable development of global agriculture.

