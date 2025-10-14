Madhya Pradesh Reopens Wildlife Parks, Ushering in a New Season of Adventure and Conservation

Safari Adventures at Pench Tiger Reserve: A Thrilling Journey into the Wild Cheetah's at Kuno National Park The Satpura Tiger Reserve is a biodiversity hotspot. Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers A herd of Chital commonly known as spotted deer

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) proudly announces the reopening of the state’s iconic wildlife destinations for the 2025–2026 season, welcoming travelers, nature enthusiasts, and adventure seekers to rediscover the untamed beauty of the “Tiger State of India.” With the core zones of its celebrated national parks reopening, visitors can once again embark on unforgettable safaris through lush forests alive with wildlife and inspiring conservation stories.This season, Pench and Kuno National Parks began welcoming visitors on October 1, 2025, offering thrilling encounters with tigers, leopards, and, uniquely at Kuno, India’s first-ever cheetah safari experience. The Satpura Tiger Reserve, known for its dramatic landscapes and rare wildlife sightings, will open its core zones on October 11, 2025, following a short delay due to the monsoon. Meanwhile, the legendary tiger habitats of Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Panna are set to reopen from October 15, 2025, promising travelers a deeper connection with nature.All national parks have enhanced their facilities with online booking systems, sustainable practices, and robust safety measures to ensure a seamless and responsible tourism experience.Key Attractions and InitiativesJungle Safaris: Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Satpura, and Panna National Parks are now open for guided safaris led by expert naturalists—each offering a distinct window into Madhya Pradesh’s diverse ecosystems.Cheetah Safari: Kuno National Park introduces India’s first cheetah safari, a landmark in wildlife tourism, giving visitors the chance to witness these graceful predators roam freely once again in Indian grasslands.Green Tourism: At Van Vihar National Park in Bhopal, eco-friendly practices such as e-vehicle usage and restrictions on private vehicles enhance the visitor experience while minimizing ecological impact.Conservation Efforts: Madhya Pradesh continues to lead India’s wildlife conservation movement—from successful cheetah and vulture breeding programs to impressive tiger census achievements. Upcoming initiatives include new zoological parks, upgraded rescue centers, and innovative riverine crocodile release projects.Beyond safaris, travelers can immerse themselves in wildlife photography tours, conservation workshops, and exciting activities during Wildlife Week, including bird and butterfly watching, youth parliaments, and the popular “Run for Wildlife.” Each event is designed to bring visitors closer to the state’s wild heritage.For those seeking authentic encounters with nature, Madhya Pradesh stands as the gateway to responsible and sustainable eco-tourism. Bookings and detailed information are available through official tourism portals and park entry points.Embark on a journey to the wild heart of India—where adventure, conservation, and natural beauty come alive at every turn.

