BigRentz Partners with Engine to Help Construction Crews Save on Hotels While Working on the Road

AI-powered Construction Procurement Platform Adds Travel Benefits to its Growing Suite of Contractor Solutions — Spanning Equipment, Site Services & Lodging

Our goal is to make the end-to-end experience better for every contractor, from project planning to check-in at the hotel.” — Scott Cannon, BigRentz CEO

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigRentz , the leading AI-powered construction procurement platform, today announced a strategic partnership with travel platform Engine to offer contractors and jobsite crews a new way to save on the road. Through the collaboration, BigRentz users can access Engine’s hotel booking platform and earn 4% back in Engine Rewards as well as VIP perks typically reserved for the platform’s most frequent travelers.As contractors take on multi-site projects across wider geographies, teams have reported spending more time away from home . BigRentz already supports those crews with smart equipment coordination and jobsite logistics through its proprietary AI platform, SiteStack, and a network of over 6,000 supplier partners across 14,000 locations nationwide. Through this new offering with Engine, BigRentz is extending its support beyond the jobsite — helping crews simplify travel and keep more money in their pocket.“BigRentz is becoming more than just a place to source equipment — we’re building the most complete technology platform in the construction space,” said Scott Cannon, CEO of BigRentz. “This partnership with Engine is part of that vision. Our goal is to make the end-to-end experience better for every contractor, from project planning to check-in at the hotel.”"Our partnership with BigRentz goes beyond travel savings; it's about integrating a critical part of project logistics directly into a platform that contractors already trust.” said Spencer Carlson, Partnerships Director at Engine. “This collaboration creates a more cohesive and cost-effective experience for crews and project managers nationwide by bringing together best-in-class technologies."Engine offers access to over 700,000 hotel properties worldwide, including major brands and boutique stays. The 4% cash-back rewards can be used toward future travel, and Platinum status, which includes additional perks like upgrades and priority support.The announcement comes on the heels of BigRentz’s public launch of SiteStack, its standalone SaaS platform for construction and facilities procurement. SiteStack, the AI engine behind BigRentz’s own operations, has already powered over 100,000 orders and helped eliminate more than 3,000 hours of manual coordination each week. Now available to the broader market, the AI-powered platform — developed in-house by BigRentz — offers real-time pricing transparency, optimized vendor selection and predictive insights. Built on more than $1 billion in transaction data and 20 million supplier responses, SiteStack supports over a dozen pricing models, geospatial routing logic and flexible deployment across portfolios of any size.The BigRentz x Engine offering is open to all customers. Early access is available to sign up now at https:// engine.com/partner/bigrentz About BigRentzFounded in 2012, BigRentz is a leading construction procurement software company, operating a network of over 6,000 supplier partners across 14,000 locations nationwide. Its proprietary AI platform, SiteStack, powers smarter, faster procurement by optimizing vendor selection, pricing and fulfillment in real time. Now available as a standalone SaaS solution, SiteStack is helping contractors and facilities teams streamline procurement, reduce costs and modernize jobsite logistics across the U.S.About EngineEngine is the modern travel platform for booking and managing trips. It saves businesses time and money through an intuitive travel network that connects to nearly every hotel, airline, and car rental company in the U.S. It offers single invoice billing, the flexibility to modify trips at any time without sunk costs, and a unified view of all company travel and spend. Customers rely on Engine to not only make travel easier to manage but also to make it enjoyable for everyone involved. The company is backed by Telescope Partners, Blackstone, Elefund, and Permira. Learn more at http://www.engine.com

