Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya briefs media on President’s public programme

Media briefing by Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, at the Union Buildings, Pretoria

President Ramaphosa to respond to questions for oral reply in the National Council of Provinces

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 14 October 2025 respond to questions for oral replay in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town, on various national developments.

Questions for Oral Reply is one of the mechanisms Parliament uses to hold the Executive to account.

The session will cover amongst other issues mechanisms to monitor the state of service delivery and quality of services that are offered by all government levels, progress in reviving local industries and strengthening the manufacturing sector and an update on South Africa’s International Court of Justice (ICJ)case against the state of Israel.

President Ramaphosa to address the Public Protector SA - 30th Anniversary International Conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 14 October 2025 deliver the keynote address during a dinner of the Public Protector South Africa 30-year Anniversary International Conference to be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Western Cape Province.

The Conference will take place from 13-15 October 2025 under the theme: “30 Years of strengthening constitutional democracy-a transformative journey.

One of the primary aims of the International Conference will be to affirm the strength, resolve and resilience of South Africa’s Constitutional democracy.

Over the past thirty years, the PPSA institution has grown in leaps and bounds, and encountered a litany of challenges. It has, however, through sheer institutional resilience and resolve, recalibrated itself and has managed to maintain its key strategic role in South Africa’s democratic ecosystem and continues to play an important role in enforcing the democratic values of good governance, the rule of law and quality of life.

This Conference will bring together governance and accountability institutions from the BRICS group of nations, The Commonwealth, International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), Africa Ombudsman and Mediators Association (AOMA), the European Union and the G20.

7th Social Justice Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday, 17 October 2025 deliver the keynote address at the 7th Social Justice Summit, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The host is Stellenbosch University’s Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), in collaboration with the United Nations, the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), among other partners.

The Summit will bring together policymakers, legislators, civil society, traditional leaders, academics and the Judiciary, to engage in high-level dialogue.

It is hosted under the theme: “Social Justice, Food Security and Peace: Pathways to Equality, Solidarity, Sustainability and Climate Resilience.”

The Summit aligns with the G20 Development Working Group (DWG) priorities, including mobilising finance for development, promoting social protection levels and addressing global public goods (GPGs) to enhance resilience.

The Summit will also continue to propel forward the conversation on accountability for constitutional governance, which includes the advancement of equal enjoyment of all rights and freedoms. That is essentially advancing social justice through transformative governance and civil society action, incorporating the role of business and development partners.

Three-nation visit to Southeast Asia: 22 - 28 October 2025

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a three-nation visit to Southeast Asia from 22 to 28 October 2025, reflecting South Africa’s commitment to deepening strategic ties with this dynamic region. The visit will include a State Visit to Indonesia (22–23 October), a State Visit to Vietnam (23–24 October), and a Working Visit to Malaysia (25–28 October), where President Ramaphosa will also participate as Guest of the Chair at the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

These engagements underscore the growing importance of Southeast Asia in South Africa’s efforts to diversify and expand its export markets, and to strengthen inter-regional cooperation. The President’s participation in the ASEAN Summits follows South Africa’s recognition as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 2023, marking a significant milestone in advancing South-South cooperation and fostering inclusive, sustainable development through enhanced political, economic, and multilateral collaboration.

This visit to South East Asia, including several that precedes it and a few still to follow this year, are part of an ongoing intensification of opening new trade opportunities and expanding existing trade markets for South African goods and produce. Over and above a laser focus on trade, President Ramaphosa has been seeking more opportunities for skills development exchanges that will benefit the youth of South Africa. In all the visits, in engagements with Heads of State as well as with captains of industry, the President has sustained a consistent theme of seeking out more and more skills development opportunities for young people.

Maumela house video

The Presidency would like to address falsehoods that have been spread through a video showing the President with Dj Tbo Touch outside Morgan Maumela’s house.

The video shows 4 gentlemen, namely; Deputy Minister Jomo Sibiya, who at the time the video was recorded on the 29th of September 2023, was the Special Advisor to the President, you see President Ramaphosa in the middle with famous radio Dj, Tbo Touch and Bishop Noel Jones.

It is well known that President Ramaphosa loves to walk whenever he finds time, that is how he keeps himself fit. On this day, he had invited Mr. Sibiya on a walk, which it’s something he does regularly to invite his staff, even ministers for walks.

They passed a house which is now well known as Maumela's house. As they were passing this house, they were stopped by Tbo Touch, who was in the company of his mentor and friend, Bishop Noel Jones. They took pictures and recorded a video. During the walk, the President had stopped and spoke to several people along the way, including taking pictures with those people.

Indeed, where you see them is in front of Maumela's house, but they were not visiting the house or coming out of the house. It so happened that Tbo Touch stopped his car to greet the President as he was walking past what is now well known as Maumela's house. The President did not even know whose house it was.

The President regularly takes walks and drives past the house because this is the street that is not too far from his house in Hyde Park. It's a street that he would use when driving to and from Sandton. I also do use the same street quite often when going to the President's house coming from Sandton direction or when departing the house heading to a northernly direction.

We have also heard a claim that the President visits Maumela’s house every week. It's a complete lie that the President visits Maumela's house or anybody every week. With his extremely busy schedule, there are 4 categories of people that can say they see the President every week. His family, his security detail, his Union Buildings staff, in particular, Private Office staff and ANC officials that he meets every Monday.

There are two homes that are visited by the President whenever he finds a gap, but not every week. His sister, who resides in Soweto, and the home of his long-time comrade and mine workers union friend, Mr. James Motlatsi. There's no other household that can claim to be visited by the President every week. It is practically impossible with his work schedule.

President Ramaphosa maintains that he has no personal relationship with Maumela. He is not related to him except that he was once married to Maumela's aunt.

We note the ongoing desperate media attempts to link the President to this gentleman.

As the President’s Office, we have gone further to obtain confirmation from Dj Tbo Touch that the video and picture was his original post. He was coming from the airport going to the Saxon Hotel with Bishop Noel Jones. At the time, what we now know as Maumela's house was under construction. The President had no knowledge of whose house it was. Therefore, we reject the suggestion that the President may have been visiting Maumela's house as being very far from the truth.

Just before the President was appointed Deputy President, he gathered his immediate family and relatives and sternly instructed all of them to either exit or stop any business that they did or intended to do with the Government or State institutions. Maumela was not part of that family gathering. He couldn't have been part of the meeting because he is not part of the President's immediate family. It is for this reason that we're going to consistently reject the narrative that seeks to link his existence and whatever else he is involved in to the President.

It was President Ramaphosa that signed the proclamation that has lifted the lid on the extent of the corruption and criminality in and around the Tembisa Hospital. In this regard, the President calls on all law enforcement agencies to accelerate their criminal investigations into the Tembisa Hospital matter in order to expedite the arrest of all those involved without fear or favour and regardless of who they are or purported to be related to.

