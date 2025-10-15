Submit Release
Minister Maropene Ramokgopa leads South Africa delegation at G7 Development Ministers’ Meeting, 17 Oct

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will lead the South African Government delegation at the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Development, which takes place on 17 October 2025 in Washington DC, United States. 

Minister Ramokgopa will reassert South Africa’s continued efforts to advance collective and accelerated action to achieve domestic and global development goals. The Minister will also advance the work done by the Development Working Group (DWG) during South Africa’s G20 Presidency, which culminated in the landmark G20 Ministerial Meeting on Development.  

Minister Ramokgopa chaired the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Development, which took place at Kruger National Park in Skukuza, Mpumalanga on 24 – 25 July 2025, which adopted by consensus:

  • The 2025 G20 Skukuza Development Ministerial Declaration
  • A Call to Action on Universal Social Protection Systems and Social Protection Floors
  • A Call to Action on Combatting Illicit Financial Flows

The Minister also delivered the Chair’s Statement on the optimal provision and financing of Global Public Goods, which include emerging principles for international cooperation and a proposal for the establishment of an Ubuntu Commission to take this work forward.

The G7 Ministerial Meeting on Development takes place on the margins of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group. In addition to participating in the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Development, the Minister will also participate in bilateral and strategic engagements.   

