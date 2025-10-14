President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions in the National Council of Provinces, 14 Oct
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town, on various national developments including efforts to better monitor service delivery and the quality of services offered by all Government spheres.
In his response to NCOP Questions for Oral Reply, President Ramaphosa will also address the issue of criminality and corruption in South Africa.
The President will speak on Government’s revival of local industries and the strengthening the manufacturing sector through localisation.
This includes supporting the automotive and agricultural industries to strengthen their capacity to create more employment opportunities for local communities.
President Ramaphosa will outline Government’s plans to revive the rail sector that will contribute to job creation and economic growth.
President Ramaphosa will also provide an update on South Africa’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against the state of Israel.
Details of the engagement are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025
Time: 14h00
Venue: National Council of Provinces, Cape Town
Media enquiries:
Vincent MagwenyaSpokesperson to the President
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.