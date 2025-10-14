Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions in the National Council of Provinces, 14 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, brief the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament, Cape Town, on various national developments including efforts to better monitor service delivery and the quality of services offered by all Government spheres.

In his response to NCOP Questions for Oral Reply, President Ramaphosa will also address the issue of criminality and corruption in South Africa.

The President will speak on Government’s revival of local industries and the strengthening the manufacturing sector through localisation.

This includes supporting the automotive and agricultural industries to strengthen their capacity to create more employment opportunities for local communities.

President Ramaphosa will outline Government’s plans to revive the rail sector that will contribute to job creation and economic growth.

President Ramaphosa will also provide an update on South Africa’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) case against the state of Israel.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 14 October 2025
Time: 14h00
Venue: National Council of Provinces, Cape Town

Media enquiries: 
Vincent MagwenyaSpokesperson to the President 
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za 

