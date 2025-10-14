Health hosts national roundtable on Lenacapavir access and sustainability in South Africa, 14 to 15 Oct

The South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), together with the Department of Health, will this week (14-15 October) convene a multi-stakeholder roundtable session to discuss the country`s preparedness to rollout Lenacapavir - a new HIV prevention method recommended by the World Health Organization for member states as an additional HIV prevention choice, as part of combination HIV prevention approaches.

Lenacapavir is a long-acting antiretroviral medicine administered via injection twice a year. Clinical trials have shown it to be highly effective, providing almost complete protection against HIV infections when administered as recommended at six-month intervals: hence, it has been implemented in the United States, Europe, and Canada for HIV treatment. It is currently in the process of being introduced for HIV prevention in low- and middle-income countries, including South Africa.

The two-day roundtable will create a platform for stakeholders, including government departments, the Private sector, Health Regulator development partners, funders, pharmaceutical manufacturers, civil society, to discuss critical sustainability issues such as

licensing, funding, access, affordability, manufacturing capacity, define priority populations, demand creation, and social mobilisation. The meeting will also chart a sustainable pathway towards securing a voluntary license for Lenacapavir and advance South Africa’s local manufacturing agenda.

Some of the key stakeholders to participate in the discussions include the health regulator - SAHPRA, Global Fund, Gates Foundation, UNAIDS, and Gilead. Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will deliver the keynote address.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Dates: 14 – 15 October 2025

Time: 9h00

Venue: Protea Hotel OR Tambo, Corner of York &, Gladiator St, Rhodesfield, Kempton Park

