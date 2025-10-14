Sphera Survey: Nearly Three-Quarters of Companies Suffered Revenue Losses from Supplier Disruptions over Last 12 Months

Most supply chain leaders are considering significant changes to their supply chain practices in response to macroeconomic pressures.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research commissioned by Sphera , a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, reveals that 73% of supply chain leaders experienced supplier disruptions in the past 12 months, and the majority saw those disruptions negatively impact their bottom line. The revenue impact of supply chain risk is a near-universal issue: almost one in four respondents (23%) reported significant revenue or cost losses, and an additional 50% acknowledged minor losses.“The world is going through a reset in supply chain strategy,” says Paul Marushka, CEO and president at Sphera. “The linear model of stretching supply chains globally to maximize efficiency and lower costs is going away. Trade restrictions, export controls and geopolitical disruption around the world continue to change the game. Firms require an agile, segmented and geographically aligned approach that builds in resilient sourcing strategies concurrently to balance risk.”The study of 200 chief procurement and chief supply chain officers across the US and UK shows that supply chain disruptions are no longer rare shocks. Instead, they have grown to represent a constant drag on profitability, investor confidence and growth.Leaders planning bold moves but hitting risk barriersAlmost all supply chain executives (94.5%) say they are likely to shift a critical portion of their supply chain to another region in response to tariffs, regulations and geopolitical pressures. Yet major operational barriers stand in the way, specifically respondents are concerned with:Speed of supplier risk checks – 33%Compliance documentation and audit readiness – 26%Data accuracy in emerging markets – 21.5%Visibility into tier 2–3 suppliers – 16%The generative AI imperativeExecutives see artificial intelligence as a critical lever to close the gap between strategic intent and operational readiness. Survey respondents highlight AI-generated supplier risk summaries as essential for faster operational decisions (31%), faster strategic decisions (29%) and speed and accuracy in under 60 seconds (24%). The respondents are clear on what the board expects in return:Cost savings / cost avoidance – 28%Revenue protection from disruption – 24%Top-line revenue growth – 21%About the surveyThe survey was conducted in September 2025 with 200 senior procurement and supply chain executives (CPOs and CSCOs) across the US and UK. Respondents represented organizations with more than 25 employees across industries including manufacturing, retail, transport and utilities.###About SpheraSphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

