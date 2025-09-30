CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera Named a Leader in the 2025 Green Quadrant: Product Compliance Software Report In the independent analyst report, Sphera was named a Leader in product compliance technologySphera, a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, has been commended in the inaugural Verdantix Green Quadrant: Product Compliance Software report by independent analyst firm Verdantix in 2025.Sphera was recognized as a Leader in the report. It is praised by Verdantix for its cross-functional capabilities, used to deliver in-depth product compliance and supplier engagement tools. The report commends Sphera for its deeply integrated sustainability metrics for supplier assessment and evaluation, with one of Sphera’s highest scores awarded for its overlapping functionality within supplier data management and compliance assurance workflows.Verdantix also notes that Sphera possesses unique functionality for companies subject to global regulatory laws, requiring unique workflows."This recognition as a leader in product compliance underscores our focus on product design and compliance,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “In an evolving global environment, the product compliance market continues to advance, with customers looking for all-in-one solutions to help ensure their operations remain compliant with safety, hazardous materials and other standards. Sphera’s software helps ensure a product adheres to sustainability standards throughout its lifecycle, from design to end-of-life. It enables users to efficiently track compliance and enforce and monitor relevant safety precautions, keeping workers safe and processes efficient and sustainable.”The report states that commercial solutions are evolving to support the convergence of sustainability, safety and product compliance through the integration of AI, deeper regulatory coverage and new capabilities for specific end-user verticals."As sustainability, safety and product compliance become ever more integrated, commercial solutions capable of quickly querying suppliers and ensuring compliance and safety constitute a strategic necessity,” said Nathan Goldstein, Senior Manager, Verdantix. “The 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant recognizes those vendors, such as Sphera, who are best positioned to help firms satisfy increasingly complex requirements, respond to stakeholder and market expectations and embed safety within their operations."The report highlights Sphera’s strong technical depth. Key capabilities include:Strong BOM capabilities and documentation and label generation functionality, which optimize workflows and ensure ease of use.A platform and modules that allow for real-time container inventory, and permit the authoring of chemical compliance documents at a global scaleA powerful Supply Chain Sustainability (SCS) solution, which applies a product carbon footprint to system items, allowing end users to view results through multiple lenses.The report compares 11 product compliance software providers. Based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, Verdantix’ analysis comprised one-and-a-half-hour live product demonstrations with pre-set scenarios, 21 buyer interviews, desk research and vendor responses to a detailed 119-point questionnaire, covering 11 capability and 12 momentum categories.###About SpheraSphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.