Sphera Launches Supplier 360 Intelligence, Empowering Supply Chain Leaders to Map Out Risk with Proprietary AI

AI-fueled supplier risk summary shows multiple layers of risk in seconds

With Supplier 360 Intelligence, we’ve built a generative AI-powered capability that delivers defensible risk intelligence in under a minute.” — Naved Siddique, chief product officer at Sphera

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world continues to navigate a new era of supply chain volatility, the volume, velocity and variety of risks are accelerating. This means businesses with complex, multi-tier supplier networks need to make faster, well-informed decisions to protect revenue, mitigate risk and secure growth.Amidst this backdrop, Sphera , a leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, today launched Supplier 360 Intelligence, a new supply chain risk intelligence AI tool built specifically for procurement and risk leaders.Sphera delivers the most actionable AI-generated supplier risk summaries, powered by fine-tuned generative AI models, weighted risk scoring and proprietary supplier intelligence, enabling procurement and supply chain leaders to see risks clearly in under 60 seconds, prioritize critical issues and take proactive mitigation steps.​Introducing Supplier 360 IntelligenceSphera’s Supplier 360 Intelligence capability delivers actionable AI-generated supplier risk summaries. In under 60 seconds, procurement and supply chain leaders can see risk, anticipate disruption and protect revenue with AI-driven supplier summaries and proactive recommendations, powered by up to 400 monitored risk indicators.Naved Siddique, chief product officer at Sphera, said: “With Supplier 360 Intelligence, we’ve built a generative AI-powered capability that delivers defensible risk intelligence in under a minute, giving procurement and supply chain teams the clarity they need to proactively mitigate risk and make faster, smarter decisions that stop revenue leakage and control costs.”Without visibility across all tiers of the supply chain, supply chain volatility increases resulting in a significant impediment to revenue growth. Investing in proactive risk-monitoring technology like Sphera’s Supplier 360 Intelligence empowers procurement leaders to fully manage and control risk across their supply chains, instead of constantly assessing risk across individual alerts as they arise.###About SpheraSphera is the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Process Safety, Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Transparency. For more than 30 years, we have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

