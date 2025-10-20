Military 3D Printing Market to Reach $5.66 Billion by 2029 with 24.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Military 3D Printing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Military 3D Printing Market Size And Growth?

The market size of military 3D printing has seen an impressive expansion over the past few years. Elevating from $1.89 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $2.38 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. Factors contributing to the historical growth include cost efficiency, bespoke and quick prototyping, robustness of the supply chain, maintenance of traditional equipment, operational adaptability and advancements in material.

In the coming years, the market size for military 3D printing is projected to experience substantial growth, with expectations to reach $5.66 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. This growth during the predictive period is largely due to regulatory amendments and the emergence of new standards, advances in cybersecurity, incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI), an increasing demand for instant manufacturing, and the evolution of global geopolitical dynamics. The forecast period is also set to witness notable trends such as the decrease in size and weight of products, multi-material printing, progress in bioprinting, combination manufacturing, focus on scaling up production and improving production speed, along with enhanced material characteristics.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Military 3D Printing Market?

The growth of the military 3D printing market is being significantly driven by increased government spending in defense. This spending refers to the funds employed by the public sector for purchasing products and providing services such as defense, social protection, healthcare, and education. Governments are channeling their investments into 3D printing technology for military use as it presents an opportunity to cut down on lead times and expenses. To illustrate, the President's Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 Defense Budget, released in March 2023 by the U.S. Department of Defense, revealed a proposed $842 billion allocation for the Department of Defense (DoD) for FY 2024. This proposed allocation marks an increase of $26 billion from 2023 and $100 billion more than 2022. Consequently, this surge in government defense spending will serve as a key driver for the military 3D printing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Military 3D Printing Market?

Major players in the Military 3D Printing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Stratasys Ltd.

• 3D Systems Corporation

• EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

• Arcam AB

• Norsk Titanium AS

• American Elements Corporation

• Cimetrix Solutions Inc.

• Artec 3D

• Additive Manufacturing Ltd.

• Optomec Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Military 3D Printing Market?

The primary trend emerging in the military 3D printing market is technological advancements. Numerous leading companies within this market are prioritizing the development of new Defense & Space business units, utilizing additive manufacturing for fast prototyping, production of lightweight components, and instant manufacturing of parts. These Defense & Space business units are distinct sectors within organizations that concentrate on creating products, services, and technologies for the military and aerospace sector. An example was witnessed in August 2024, when Supernova, a company based in India focusing on the production of LED lighting solutions, initiated a new Defense & Space business unit. This unit is committed to catering to the specific needs of defense bodies and space agencies, often incorporating avant-garde innovations like 3D printing, advanced materials, robotics, and impenetrable communication systems.

How Is The Military 3D Printing Market Segmented?

The military 3d printing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Printer, Material, Software, Service

2) By Process: Binder Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Sheet Lamination

3) By Application: Functional Part Manufacturing, Tooling, Prototyping

4) By End-Use: Army, Navy, Airforce

Subsegments:

1) By Printer: Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Printers, Stereolithography (SLA) Printers, Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Printers, Metal 3D Printers, Resin Printers

2) By Material: Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, Composites, Bio-materials

3) By Software: CAD Software, Slicing Software, Simulation Software, Printing Management Software

4) By Service: 3D Printing Services, Design And Prototyping Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Consulting Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Military 3D Printing Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the Military 3D Printing Global Market Report. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most accelerated growth in the coming period. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

