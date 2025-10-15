Participate in Recruiting for Good Referral Program Earn The Sweetest Seafood Dining Treat; three $1,000 dining gift cards for best restaurants www.OnlyTheGreatCatch.com The Sweetest Dining Reward! Love to Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You and Community Too! Love to Dine Monthly with Girlfriends in LA? Join The Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral Program to earn the three year dining treat www.LovetoDineforGood.com Made Just for You Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn The Sweetest Dining reward 3 years of dining at favorite restaurant www.LovetoDineforGood.com Good for You and Community Too Love to Earn a Three Year Seafood Treat; first attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood to learn how Recruiting for Good funds and rewards dining. RSVP at www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund dining; and reward referrals to companies hiring with dining gift cards.

Love to dine for good? Join the club to earn the sweetest three year seafood dining treat!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), three-year-dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good launches fine dining reward; " Only The Great Catch (rewarding gift cards for the sweetest seafood restaurants)" to inspire participation in referral program that helps fund cost-free mentoring programs for adults and kids.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman;" We're rewarding the sweetest 3-year dining treat to enjoy, LA's top 3 seafood restaurants; Providence, The Lobster, and Water Grill."Recruiting for Good is rewarding three $1,000 gift cards toward favorite seafood restaurant.Carlos Cymerman adds; " Love to dine for good ? First, RSVP and attend a sponsored Brunch in Brentwood; where you will learn how recruiting for good works to fund and reward dining."AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!Love to Dine for Good is a sweet dining reward funded by Recruiting for Good to serve both men and women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.To participate and earn a three- year-dining treat, first need to attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood. to learn more visit www.LovetoDineforGood.com Made Just for You!

BooksandLooks is an Exceptionally Talented Teen who works on Girls design Tomorrow her sweet seafood review inspired recruiting for Good to create dining treat

