Recruiting for Good is Celebrating Working Moms With The Sweetest Dining Reward

Mom love to dine with your daughter in LA; and discover the sweetest restaurants together; Love to dine for Good was made for you! www.LovetoDineforGood.com Love to dine for good in LA? First attend a sponsored brunch at Telefèric Barcelona in Brentwood RSVP at www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! Mom love to dine with your daughter in LA; and discover the sweetest restaurants together; Love to dine for Good was made for you! www.LovetoDineforGood.com Love to dine for good in LA? First attend a sponsored brunch at Telefèric Barcelona in Brentwood RSVP at www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! "Love to See Grandma Party for Good...Gift Her Recruiting for Good's 3 Year Dining Treat! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to join the club! www.LovetoDineforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals and rewards referrals with monthly $100 dining gift cards so moms and daughters can lunch for 3 years

Mom love to dine with your daughter in LA? And discover the sweetest restaurants together, Love to dine for Good is made just for you!"” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), three-year-dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest dining treat for working moms; " Mom and Me Lunch " to inspire participation in Recruiting for Good’s referral program that helps fund cost-free mentoring programs for talented adults and kids.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Mom love to dine with your daughter in LA, and discover the sweetest restaurants together? Love to dine for Good was made for you!"Moms who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn $100 dining gift cards, every month: for the next three years. And invite only dining parties for adults at LA's best restaurants.How does Mom Earn Dining for Good 1. Attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood; to learn how ‘Recruiting for Good’ works to fund and reward dining.2. Earn invitation to participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program.3. Successfully participate in referral program.Carlos Cymerman adds; "Love to dine for good? First, RSVP with Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com and attend our sponsored Brunch in Brentwood for six sweet attendees. Our first Sweet Women Brunch is on October 25th, 2025, at 1130am. Enjoy LA's best Paella and Tapas at Telefèric Barcelona."AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!Mom and me Lunch is a unique dining reward created, funded, and rewarded by Recruiting for Good. Moms who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn $100 dining gift cards every month for three years to enjoy, share, and discover LA's Best Restaurants together. To learn more visit www.MomandMeLunch.com The Sweetest Time!Love to Dine for Good is a sweet dining reward funded by Recruiting for Good to serve both men and women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. To participate and earn a three- year-dining treat, first need to attend a brunch on the westside to learn more visit www.LovetodineforGood.com Made Just for You!“Love to Gift Grandma three years of dining” at favorite restaurant is a unique dining reward created, funded, and rewarded by Recruiting for Good. Men and Women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program earn three $1000 dining gift cards for grandma's favorite Restaurant. To learn more visit www.GiftMomDining.com The Sweetest 3 -Year-Treat! Rewarding Grandmas in LA and Anywhere in USA!On October 25th, 2025, Recruiting for Good will sponsor Sweet Women Brunch at Telefèric Barcelona in Brentwood at 1130am for six sweet attendees. Love to learn how Recruiting for Good helps fund and reward dining for good? RSVP to reserve your spot today visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You!Are you Vegan? Recruiting for Good will sponsor Sweet Women Brunch at a Plant Based Restaurant on The Westside for six sweet attendees. Love to learn how Recruiting for Good helps fund and reward dining for good? RSVP to reserve your spot today visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made just for You! coming soon.

Talented 9 Year old girl 'Inaminute' landed the sweetest dining gig Mom&Me lunch to discover the sweetest restaurants; taste the best dishes and review them!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.