Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest LA Dining Treat Three Years of Sushi

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund dining; and reward referrals to companies hiring with dining gift cards.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ (Gigs for Girls), three-year-dining treats, and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good launches " 3 years of Sushi (LA's favorite dining treat)," to inspire participation in the referral program that helps fund sweet cost-free mentoring programs for talented adults and kids.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman;" We're rewarding the sweetest 3-year sushi treat to enjoy, LA's top 3 restaurants; Katsuya, Nobu, and Sushi Roku!"Recruiting for Good is rewarding three $1,000 gift cards toward favorite sushi restaurant.Carlos Cymerman adds; " Love to dine for good ? first RSVP and attend a sponsored Brunch in Brentwood; where you will learn how recruiting for good works to fund and reward dining. We're making it easy to dine for good (share sushi with friends and family)."AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and Community Too!Love to Dine for Good is a sweet dining reward funded by Recruiting for Good to serve both men and women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. To participate and earn a three- year-dining treat, first need to attend a sponsored brunch in Brentwood. to learn more visit www.LovetodineforGood.com Made Just for You!

Talented 9 Year old girl 'Inaminute' landed the sweetest dining gig Mom&Me lunch to discover the sweetest restaurants; taste the best dishes and review them!

