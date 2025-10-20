Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Electronic Chemicals And Materials Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market From 2024 To 2029?

In recent years, a robust expansion has been noted in the market size of electronic chemicals and materials. It is projected to increase from $74.88 billion in 2024 to $80.47 billion in 2025, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The remarkable growth observed during the historic period is credited to factors such as increased demand for consumer electronics, the flourishing semiconductor industry, miniaturization, and environmental regulations.

The market for electronic chemicals and materials is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, with its valuation estimated to reach $120.7 billion by 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The predicted growth during the forecast period is credited to the rising adaptation of 5G technology, an increase in IoT devices and sensors, the growing preference for EVs, and innovations such as flexible and foldable displays and quantum computing. The forecast period is also expected to see significant trends such as advanced packaging solutions, low-k dielectrics, use of nanomaterials, high-performance polymers, and bio-based electronics.

Download a free sample of the electronic chemicals and materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7293&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market?

The burgeoning preference for smart technologies and connected devices is predicted to fuel the expansion of the electronic chemicals and materials market. The term ""connected devices"" encompasses any physical entities linked to other devices or systems via the internet. Essential components such as memories, displays, and LEDs in numerous smart technologies and connected devices like computers, mobile phones, laptops, tablets, GPS devices, LED bulbs, TVs, and monitors are generally constituted by electronic chemicals and materials. As an example, the Times of India, an Indian daily newspaper, reported in April 2022 that the count of connected gadgets in India escalated from 200 million in 2019 to 2,000 million in 2021. A surge in internet user numbers in India intensifies this growth. Consequently, an amplified preference for smart technologies and connected devices is propelling the electronic chemicals and materials market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market?

Major players in the Electronic Chemicals And Materials include:

• Air Liquide

• Albemarle Corporation

• Ashland

• Entegris Inc.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Merck Group

• Fujifilm Electronic Materials

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Electronic Chemicals And Materials Sector?

Leading businesses in the electronic chemicals and materials market are emphasizing the creation of novel solutions such as electronic-grade solvents to satisfy the rising need for cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing and other high-tech uses. These electronic grade solvents are high-purity chemical solutions specifically designed for usage in the production of electronic components, including semiconductors, printed circuit boards (PCBs), and other microelectronic devices. For instance, in August 2024, Eastman Chemical Company, a US-based firm primarily engaged in the chemical sector, introduced EastaPure Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA), a new electronic-grade solvent with high purity for semiconductor manufacturing. This product is particularly helpful for tasks like wafer cleaning and elimination of impurities that require quick drying and dewatering. It proves to be an optimal choice for electronic chemical cleansers and photoresist solvents due to its quick drying time and excellent compatibility with polar resins.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market Segments

The electronic chemicals and materialsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Wafers, Atmospheric And Specialty Gases, Ancillary And Photoresist Chemicals, CMP Slurries And Pads, Other Products

2) By Application: Wafer Fabrication, Packaging

3) By End Users: Semiconductors, Others End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Wafers: Silicon Wafers, Compound Semiconductor Wafers, Wafer Backing Materials

2) By Atmospheric and Specialty Gases: Ultra-High-Purity (UHP) Gases, Specialty Gases, Process Gases

3) By Ancillary and Photoresist Chemicals: Photoresists, Developers and Strippers, Cleaning Solutions

4) By CMP Slurries and Pads: Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurries, CMP Pads

5) By Other Products: Dielectric Materials, Conductive Materials, Packaging Materials, Electronic Grade Solvents

View the full electronic chemicals and materials market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electronic-chemicals-and-materials-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market Landscape?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market for electronic chemicals and materials. North America is predicted to experience the most rapid growth within the forecast period for this market. The market report for electronic chemicals and materials covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Electronic Chemicals And Materials Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Iot In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

Power Generators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-generators-global-market-report

Ventricular Assist Device Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventricular-assist-device-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.