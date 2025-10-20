Anti-Tank Missile System Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Anti-Tank Missile System Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Anti-Tank Missile System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Anti-Tank Missile System Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the anti-tank missile system market has seen consistent growth. A rise from $3 billion in 2024 to $3.11 billion in 2025 is expected, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth that was witnessed in the historical period can be credited to rising military spending, the arms race during the cold war, the Vietnam war and modernization, the emergence of armor-defeating warheads, and the development of man-portable systems.

In the upcoming years, the anti-tank missile system market is predicted to witness consistent expansion. The market is projected to reach a value of $3.67 billion in 2029, marked by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The market growth during the forecast period can be associated with global conflicts and strains, the implementation of artificial intelligence, the escalation of urban warfare, advancements in threat technology, and improved survivability and lethality. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period are progress in targeting technology, breakthroughs in warhead technology, escalation of range and lethality, diminution and movability, and compilation of fire-and-forget systems.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Anti-Tank Missile System Market?

The rising frequency of international disputes is forecasted to fuel the expansion of the anti-tank missile system market in the upcoming period. Cross-border disputes entail disagreements between nations about their territory and rights. Conflict can be triggered by multiple factors, encompassing resources, ethnic or cultural distinctions, political beliefs, and historical disagreements. The escalation in cross-border conflicts is stimulating the market for anti-tank missile systems, which are highly efficient and utilized to destroy armored vehicles and tanks. For instance, the Global Migration Data Analysis Centre (GMDAC), a government body based in Canada, reported in January 2024 that 75.9 million people were internally displaced due to conflict, violence, and calamities according to the IDMC (2024). This figure comprised 68.3 million individuals in 66 countries and areas who were displaced by disagreement and violence, representing a 9% surge from 2022. As a result, heightened international conflicts are propelling the anti-tank missile system market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Anti-Tank Missile System Market?

Major players in the Anti-Tank Missile System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Denel Dynamics

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• MBDA Missile Systems Inc.

• KBP Instrument Design Bureau

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Roketsan A.Ş.

• BAE Systems

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Anti-Tank Missile System Market?

Leading companies in the anti-tank missile system market are focusing their efforts on conducting tests of anti-tank missile systems and solutions to amplify their defense abilities and secure an advantage in the defense industry. The objective of flight testing is to measure the impact of human intervention on the flight and to distinguish between the gunner's aiming inaccuracies and intrinsic error in the weapon. Flight testing is vital because anti-tank guided missiles introduce a human factor in the guidance process, unlike the unguided flight of ballistic trajectories. For example, in August 2024, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), a governmental agency in India, together with the Indian Air Force (IAF), a military organization in India, performed tests on portable anti-tank missiles. The anti-tank missile system is created to equip ground troops with an effective method to engage and neutralize armored threats in different battle situations. This system incorporates sophisticated guidance technologies, increasing the accuracy and minimizing unintended damage.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Anti-Tank Missile System Market Growth

The anti-tank missile system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Man-Portable, Vehicle-Mounted

2) By Platform: Airborne, Ground-Based

3) By Application: Defense, Homeland Security, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Man-Portable: Shoulder-Fired Missiles, Tripod-Mounted Systems

2) By Vehicle-Mounted: Light Armored Vehicle Systems, Main Battle Tank Systems, Wheeled Vehicle Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Anti-Tank Missile System Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for anti-tank missile systems. The expected growth of this region was outlined in the Anti-Tank Missile System Global Market Report 2025. All regions addressed in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, apart from North America.

