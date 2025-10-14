SOS America and Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of the Orlando Technology Innovation Center

Patrice Tsague (left) and Bishop Allen Wiggins (right)

Nearly 100 Attendees Celebrate the Launch of Orlando’s New Hub for Smart Technology and Entrepreneurship

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOS America , in partnership with the Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios (FES), celebrated the successful ribbon cutting of the Orlando Smart Technology Innovation Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2025. The event was a major success, drawing close to 100 attendees — including city officials, business leaders, and community partners — marking a significant milestone in advancing smart, sustainable innovation in Central Florida.Distinguished guests included Commissioner Bakari Burns of District 6 and Reggie McGill, Director of Constituent Services from Mayor Buddy Dyer’s Office for the City of Orlando, underscoring the city’s commitment to economic growth, technology innovation, and sustainable development.The ceremony featured vision casting presentations from Patrice Tsague, CEO SOS America, and Bishop Allen Wiggins, Founder of the Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios. Together, they shared their vision for the Orlando Technology Innovation Center as a showcase for smart, sustainable products, a training facility, and an incubator to empower local entrepreneurs to create businesses that drive innovation and community impact.“This center represents more than just innovation — it’s about creating opportunities, fostering entrepreneurship, and positioning Orlando as a leader in smart, sustainable development,” said Patrice Tsague, CEO of SOS America.The event also featured a captivating message from Colonel Jeff Williams, former NASA Astronaut and CEO of SOS Global, who shared insights on the global impact of Smart Optimal Solutions and his experience living 534 days in zero gravity aboard the International Space Station.Another highlight was a live product demonstration by Alex Lim, CEO and Founder of Infinity Pro, who showcased the world’s first Interactive Sustainable Display — a groundbreaking technology that merges renewable energy with interactive communication and learning.Also in attendance were several key SOS leaders, including Barry Redman (VP of Operations), Manny Pena (East Coast Sales Manager), and John Kiepke (West Coast Sales Manager), who are leading the company’s national growth and smart infrastructure initiatives.“The turnout and enthusiasm we witnessed today reaffirm our belief that sustainable innovation and entrepreneurship can go hand-in-hand,” said Bishop Allen Wiggins, Founder of the Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios. “This nexus will serve as a bridge between technology, opportunity, and community transformation.”Located at 927 Goldwyn Avenue, Suite 220, Orlando, FL, the Orlando Smart Technology Innovation Center is now open for business. Entrepreneurs, startups, and existing business owners are encouraged to engage with the center for training, incubation, and partnership opportunities. In addition, cities, municipalities, and organizations are welcome to reach out to schedule product demonstrations, technology showcases, and smart infrastructure consultations.About SOS America (SOS)SOS America is a renewable and smart infrastructure company headquartered in Southwest Washington with a mission to deliver innovative solutions for a smarter, sustainable future. SOS sources and deploys advanced technologies such as Smart Solar Poles, EV Charging Systems, Residential and Commercial Solar, Smart Interactive Displays, and LED Smart Lighting across the United States and globally.About Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios (FES)Founded by Bishop Allen Wiggins, the Frontline Entrepreneurship Studios is dedicated to developing, mentoring, and launching local entrepreneurs through access to resources, training, co-working spaces, and strategic partnerships. FES serves as a platform for innovation and community-based economic empowerment in Orlando and beyond.Media Contact:Renee’ Ward, VP of Government Relations & Public AffairsSOS Americarenee@smartoregonsolutions.com(503) 389-0148

