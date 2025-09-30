SOS NetZero Gets Named the 28th Fastest-Growing Company in the Region

Achieving 272% Year-Over-Year Growth in Sustainable Energy Solutions

SOUTHWEST, WA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOS NetZero , a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS), has been officially ranked as the 28th fastest-growing company on the Portland Business Journal’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list . The award was announced on September 25th, 2025, at the Hilton in downtown Portland, where SOS NetZero was recognized for achieving an impressive 272% year-over-year growth.SOS NetZero specializes in EV Charging Solutions and LED Lighting Systems that help communities, businesses, and municipalities advance sustainability goals while reducing costs and improving reliability. This rapid growth reflects both the dedication of the SOS NetZero team and the increasing demand for smart, clean energy infrastructure across the region.“Being named the 28th fastest-growing company in the Portland Business Journal’s Top 100 is a tremendous honor,” said Barry Redman, VP of Operations of SOS and Founder of NetZero. “Achieving 272% growth year-over-year validates the hard work of our team, the innovation of our solutions, and the trust our customers and partners have placed in us.”As part of Smart Oregon Solutions, led by CEO Patrice Tsague, SOS NetZero benefits from a broader portfolio that includes Smart Solar Poles, Residential and Commercial Solar Systems, and Smart Interactive Displays. Together, these offerings provide communities with comprehensive solutions that combine renewable energy, safety, connectivity, and innovation.“Our growth is not just about numbers — it’s about creating long-term impact,” said Patrice Tsague, CEO of Smart Oregon Solutions. “We are proud that SOS NetZero represents the innovation and values of SOS while contributing to the Southwest Washington and Portland business ecosystem and expanding nationally and internationally.”The Portland Business Journal’s Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list honors organizations across industries that demonstrate exceptional revenue growth and play a vital role in driving the regional economy forward.About SOS NetZeroSOS NetZero, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Oregon Solutions, focuses on EV Charging Solutions and LED Lighting Systems that empower communities, cities, and businesses to reduce energy costs and accelerate their sustainability goals.About Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS)Smart Oregon Solutions is the parent company of SOS NetZero and a leader in renewable and smart infrastructure. Its portfolio includes Smart Solar Poles, Residential & Commercial Solar Systems, Smart Interactive Displays, EV Chargers, and LED Lighting Solutions. Based in Southwest Washington, SOS is committed to transforming infrastructures into intelligent, sustainable ecosystems that improve quality of life while stewarding the environment.Learn more at: www.smartoregonsolutions.com Media Contact:Renee Ward, VP of Government Relations & Public Affairs, SOS NetZero, a subsidiary of Smart Oregon Solutions📧 renee@smartoregonsolutions.com📞 (503) 389-0148

