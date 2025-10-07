SOS Installs the First Double PV Off-Grid Smart Streetlight In the US

Smart Oregon Solutions achieves a major milestone with the first Double PV Off-Grid Smart Streetlight in the US

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Oregon Solutions (SOS) announced today the successful installation of its first Double PV Off-Grid Smart Streetlight in the United States, marking a milestone in sustainable urban and community lighting innovation. The new system combines advanced solar power generation, intelligent lighting controls, and real-time monitoring to deliver reliable, energy-independent illumination for streets, parks, and campuses.“This installation demonstrates the next generation of renewable lighting technology,” said Patrice Tsague, CEO of Smart Oregon Solutions. “Our double PV off-grid smart streetlight showcases how smart energy design can make communities safer, sustainable, and more resilient—without relying on the electrical grid.”Smart Features and BenefitsThe SOS Double PV Smart Streetlight integrates advanced solar-powered technology with intelligent control systems for maximum performance and longevity:Dual Photovoltaic Panels (Double PV): Two high-efficiency solar panels maximize energy generation, even in low-light or cloudy conditions.Off-Grid Independence: Operates 100% off-grid with no trenching, wiring, or external power costs—ideal for remote or developing areas.All-in-One Design: Combines solar panels, lithium battery, LED lamp, and controller into a single, durable unit for easy installation and low maintenance.Adaptive Lighting Control: Smart sensors automatically adjust brightness based on movement, ambient light, or schedule, reducing energy consumption.IoT Smart Management: Optional network connectivity enables remote monitoring, fault alerts, and performance data analytics.Weather-Resistant Durability: Engineered to withstand harsh environmental conditions, ensuring dependable operation year-round.Zero Electricity Costs: Reduces long-term operational expenses while helping communities meet sustainability and carbon-reduction goals.Lighting the Way for CommunitiesThe new SOS Smart Streetlight is now available for cities, municipalities, developers, homeowner associations (HOAs), business parks, and educational campuses seeking advanced, eco-friendly, and cost-efficient lighting solutions.“From smart cities to rural roads, our technology offers a scalable lighting solution that improves public safety while reducing infrastructure costs, beneficial for both U.S. markets and developing regions worldwide,” said Col. Jeff Williams, Retired US Astronaut and CEO of Smart Optimal Solutions.About Smart Oregon SolutionsSmart Oregon Solutions (SOS) is an innovation-driven company providing smart, renewable, and sustainable solutions for energy, lighting, and infrastructure. Through advanced technology and community partnerships, SOS helps organizations implement practical pathways toward energy independence and environmental stewardship.Media Contact:Renee WardSmart Oregon Solutions, LLC12004 NE 95th St, Suite 800Vancouver, WA 98682Renee@smartoregonsolutions.com

